Kandi Burruss Confirms She’d Want To Leave ‘RHOA’ If Phaedra Parks Came Back & Reveals Why

If Phaedra Parks returns to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ it’s ‘girl, bye’ for Kandi Burrus, who confirmed she’ll bail on the show because she has no desire to ‘work’ with Phaedra ever again.

“Was there any truth to the rumor that you were going to leave [Real Housewives of Atlanta] if Phaedra Parks came back?” Charlamagne Tha God asked Kandi Burruss, 42, during the April 30 episode of The Breakfast Club. Instead of shying away from the answer, Kandi – who has been a part of the show for nine seasons – came clean. “Well, technically, yeah,” she said. “At the end of the day, they said I called Bravo and said that. No, I did not call Bravo and tell them that. Did I say that to anybody? Yes, I did.”

“Basically, I kind of feel like – in real life, if somebody, says to you or says about you, that you tried to drug somebody and sexually assault them, and it comes back that person was lying … would you want to work with that person?” Kandi said, bringing up how Phaedra admitted to telling Porsha Williams that Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker, had planned to drug Williams. “So, that’s just how I feel about it,” Kandi said on The Breakfast Club. “That’s kind of scary to me.”

Kandi said that Phaedra’s return would be her exit when speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “I just think it’s kind of crazy when you don’t even realize you’re in a battle with a person to the point where they would make up stuff about you,” Kandi said. “I wouldn’t even ever known she was doing that had Porsha not told it at the reunion.”

Clearly, Kandi doesn’t want to be put in a spot where she could be exposed to another scandal…like being accused of plotting to date rape one of her friends. The drama came to a head at the RHOA reunion in 2017. During the special, Phaedra admitted that she hadn’t heard the drugging plan directly from Kandi, but from an unnamed source. “I repeated it because I heard it,” Phaedra said (h/t PEOPLE). “Something was brought to me. I just repeated it. I repeated what someone told me. I’m not saying I didn’t say it. I’m saying I repeated it.”

Porsha, feeling like she had been misled by believing Phaedra, broke down. “You said first person. You said, ‘Kandi told me this.’ You said that she told you,” Porsha told Phaedra. “You told me [Kandi] said it to you. Do you understand how you have me looking in these streets? And how [Kandi] looks? This is not right.”

Phaedra, who was fired from the show following this scandal, is “open to come back” to the show, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She misses the show and she knows she’s good for TV. She’d like this to work.”