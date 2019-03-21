‘RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Threatens That She’ll Leave The Series If Phaedra Parks Ever Returns
Kandi Burruss has had enough of Phaedra Parks, and Kandi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY if Phaedra were to ever return, Kandi would be done with ‘RHOA.’
Even though she’s been a mainstay on Real Housewives of Atlanta for nine seasons – almost since the beginning! – reality star Kandi Burruss, 42, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’d ditch the entire franchise if former co-star Phaedra Parks, 45, would come back to the show. “There’s only been like one year that I had to kind of like question if [the show] is really worth it,” Kandi said, referencing all the drama that went down between her and Phaedra back in the season nine reunion episodes with the rest of the RHOA cast and host Andy Cohen, 50.
“Obviously it was that year when the whole craziness with Phaedra happened, you know,” Kandi continued. “So that was the only year that I kind of questioned it, because I was like, okay, this is too much.”
Kandi went on to describe what was too much for her, saying it was the “attacking” of her “character” and “making up stuff” about her. “But outside of that, I’ve been cool,” she said. “I feel like it’s been a great platform for people to learn more about my businesses and different things that I’ve wanted to do, to work on. I’ve built up so many fans from the show that support all the things that I’m doing, so I love it for that.”