Derek Hough Teases ‘Pretty Awesome’ ‘World Of Dance’ Finale: ‘The Competition Is Fierce’

We’re nearing the end of Season 3 of ‘World Of Dance’ & Derek Hough is breaking down the competition in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife!

There’s only one episode left in this season of World Of Dance and that is the World Finals! Last night, the Top 4 were announced and fans are still anxiously awaiting to find out who will get the judges Wildcard to also proceed to the finals. Judge Derek Hough spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about this season’s frontrunners and revealed how impressed he is with this year’s competition. “I feel like in past seasons there has been some clear frontrunners, but I will say this: Without a doubt, the finale of this show is pretty awesome!” he teased. “The Kings have definitely been standouts from the beginning,” he continued. “I think they keep bringing it each and every week. They’re so smart with their choreography and the production element of it.”

Derek added that Upper Division Champion Briar Nolet is “just unbelievable.” “She is such an incredible story. She totally broke away from the pack after her Redemption Round,” he said. “When she does her acrobatics, they’re so stunning. She really came into her own on the show, which is awesome to see.” The former DWTS pro, who was promoting a partnership with Zumba Breaks leading into Mental Health Awareness Month (May), also praised the Junior Team Division Champions, VPeepz, who absolutely slayed in the Divisional Finals!

“VPeepz, man, they are precision. Laser sharp choreography so intricate, so musical, and so in sync,” Derek exclaimed. “They are incredible.” The World Of Dance judge also spoke about mental health, in regards to the Zumba Breaks movement, following his heartwarming moment with Junior Division Champions Ellie & Ava on last night’s episode. “Mental health in general is something that I’m a huge advocate about talking about, because I think it’s important,” he explained. “I think we don’t realize how incredibly common it is. Three out of four adults will experience mental health issues in their life. So, we shouldn’t be afraid to talk about it, and to be there for one another, and it’s not something we should be ashamed of whatsoever.”

In addition to speaking out about mental health on his tour, Derek partnered with Zumba Fitness on April 25 and crashed a New York City class to teach two dances to Zumba lovers! “What’s great about a Zumba class, honestly, is the community, it’s being in the environment, it’s the shared energy,” the pro explained after the class. “It’s the vibrations of everybody. The loud music. You’re not being judged, you’re just having a good time. It’s like a workout in disguise. That’s what I love about it. It’s accessible to everybody!”