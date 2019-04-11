‘World Of Dance’ Exclusive: Briar Nolet Slays Sensual ‘The Cut’ Performance

‘World of Dance’ returns this Sunday with another round of ‘The Cut!’ We have an exclusive look at this week’s episode.

Briar Nolet continues to amaze the judges and this week on World of Dance will definitely be no different! In an EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sunday, April 14th episode, we see Briar dance to Celine Dion‘s “Ashes.” In a beautiful sheer leotard, the Toronto native jumped into splits, did several pirouettes and showed off her insane flexibility throughout the routine. “Woo!” judge Jennifer Lopez yelped as Briar jumped into a split. The 19-year-old fell to her knees in anguish as the song heightened and Derek Hough jumped out of his seat.

While we don’t get to see the judges critiques, we have a feeling they loved Briar’s routine! Recall, the dancer had to fight for her spot in the first ever Redemption Round during The Duels. Briar faced off against Denise and Josh and came out on top, bringing J.Lo to tears with her fighting performance. In the Qualifier round, Briar opened up about her frightening epilepsy diagnosis, that was brought on by dancing. She revealed the harrowing story of her journey through the diagnosis, after she had a seizure while performing. Now, the contemporary dancer is currently a series lead on the hit TV show The Next Step and slaying on World Of Dance!

This Sunday, the Junior Team & Upper Division will compete in the cut, to secure the top three spots in their division, to move on to the Divisional Final. We can’t wait to see what more is in store! Be sure to tune in to World Of Dance on Sunday, April 14th at 8 PM ET to see Briar and more dancers fight through The Cuts!