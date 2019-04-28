‘Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino: How He Got Fit For Chippendales Residency

Vinny Guadagnino is strutting his stuff in his Chippendales residency at the Rio Hotel & Suites in Las Vegas for the next month, and he EXCLUSIVELY told HL how he got his body in great shape for the gig.

Vinny Guadagnino, 31, is looking better than he’s ever been and it’s all because he made his workout routine and diet a little more intense than usual. The Jersey Shore star just started his Chippendales residency at the Rio Hotel & Suites in Las Vegas on Apr. 26, and in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at the debut of the show, he talked about what he did to prepare his body for the month long gig.

“I just upped the cardio the last couple of weeks,” he EXCLUSIVELY told us. “I just kept doing my thing and cleaning up the diet.” That simple, huh? We guess if you’re Vinny, it is! The reality hunk is known for having one of the best bodies on television, so it’s no surprise that he would get the opportunity to star in the hottest male striptease show in America. He does allow himself to still eat some treats, however, and in our interview, he admitted he’s planning on having one of the best sugary choices when his Chippendales shows are all over. “I do cheat days but I haven’t had a cheat day in quite a while,” he said. “At the end of this, I’m going to have an epic cheat day! May 26th I’m going straight to something to get a donut!”

We don’t blame him! If you look as good as Vinny, you’re definitely deserving of many cheat days. Vinny’s fit body and good looks has not only led him to amazing opportunities in the spotlight, but it’s also helped him get a lot of luck with the ladies. The outspoken star recently confessed to sleeping with over 500 women, during his Apr. 16 interview on the Boomer & Gio radio show. He admitted to not knowing the exact number but thinks it’s somewhere between 500-1,000. “I really have no idea,” he said. “I feel disgusting right now. It’s been 10 years. I’ve had a good time.”