‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Reveals Why She’s Not Breastfeeding: Inside Her Struggles As A New Mom

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley welcomed baby Pilar Jhena into the world one month ago, and Porsha spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HL about how she’s adjusting to motherhood.

While some mothers prefer to breastfeed their children, it certainly isn’t the path for all parents. Porsha Williams, 37, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about her struggles and highlights with motherhood. She revealed she has chosen to not breastfeed one-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena. “I’m not breastfeeding,” Porsha revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HL. “It didn’t work out for me. I really did try, but I just wasn’t producing enough milk so it just didn’t work out for me. We [Fiancé Dennis McKinley, 38, and Porsha] don’t get any sleep but we love it! We’re delirious but it’s great! I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

As for what has changed her the most since she dove into the journey that is motherhood? “I would have to say what my fiancé says all of the time,” she continued. “He’s like, the patience that you have now is incredible. You have to be so patient to be a mom. You are on that baby’s schedule and everything takes time, love and patience so I feel like overall in all of our relationships, I’ve probably become more patient.”

Porsha added, about her and Dennis taking turns changing Pilar’s diapers, “He definitely wanted to do his shift and all of that but you know me, I’m up too,” she said. “That’s the thing about a new mom. He may even be doing his shift but I’m awake watching him do his shift. There literally isn’t any sleep for the mom! He is so hands on, he helps with everything.”

We can’t wait to see more leading up to Pilar’s birth on Porsha’s Having A Baby, airing tonight on Bravo!