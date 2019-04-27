50 Cent Posts Screenshots Of Lala Kent’s Fiancé Begging Him For Forgiveness Amid Feud

The 50 Cent and Lala Kent feud continues. The rapper posted screenshots of his texts with her fiancé, Randall Emmett.

After we reported yesterday that 50 Cent, 43, criticized Lala Kent, 29, for her sex life with fiancé Randall Emmett, 48, the rapper now exposed his conversations with her partner. 50 posted two screenshots of his texts with the Hollywood producer in what appeared to be following his Instagram post from yesterday. In the texts, Randall begged 50 to not text him anymore, and pleaded with the rapper to stop as he was headed to the emergency room to “make sure” he wasn’t having a heart attack.

In 50’s response, he alleged that Randall owed him one million dollars over the span of six years, and that Randall told Lala what to say in her now-deleted Instagram comment on 50’s post. In his second post of the text screenshot, Randall said that he asked 50 to be in his wedding last week. “F*** that, I told you I wasn’t f****** with you,” 50 responded in the text. “What the f*** would you want me in your wedding for. Like I ain’t got sh*t else to do. Get the f*** outta here. You took my kindness for weakness now that I’m show you what I been try not to do to you dumb motherf******.”

The rapper’s caption on the second post read, “@randallemmettfilms sent me 250k today but I want all my money Monday f*** that, if he ain’t got it he can put his Rolls Royce on the truck to NY. The friend sh*t is over rated 🤨#lecheminduroi #bransoncognac.”

50 also posted a selfie of him and Randall and threatened that he wants his “Money by Monday.” He captioned the selfie, “👀look at this fool taking selfies, you better get me my money fool. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac.” Randall has since made his Instagram account private, and Lala has not yet responded to 50’s second rounds of posts about her and her fiancé.