Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman Share Very Little Contact 18 Years After Divorce: He ‘Does Not Miss Her’

Nicole Kidman recently spoke about her adult children, but she won’t say anything about their father, Tom Cruise, any time soon. The two actors don’t talk anymore.

Nicole Kidman gave an update on her eldest kids recently, but don’t hold your breathe for her to start speaking about ex-husband Tom Cruise. The actress, 51, has basically lost touch with the Mission: Impossible star, 56, since their divorce in 2001. “Tom has had little to no contact with Nicole in the 18 years since being married and that is fine by him,” a source close to Tom tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He really does not miss her much at all.”

In the nearly two decades since the split, both actors moved on: Tom went on to marry (and later divorce) Katie Holmes, while the Big Little Lies star has been enjoying life with husband Keith Urban and their two daughters, Sunday, 10, and Faith, 8. But while they both had children with other people post-spit (Tom and Katie share Suri Cruise, 13), the former couple first became parents to Isabella, 26, and Connor Cruise, 24.

“Tom is happy that Nicole has moved on with Keith but has no desire to maintain any relationship with her despite sharing kids with him,” the insider says. “Tom is grateful to Nicole for the two kids they share – whom he is very close with – but other than that, he has no ties or reason to be friendly with Nicole. In the years following their split they have been pretty much estranged and Tom has found his own happiness without Nicole.”

Nicole has always been rather private about the kids she shares with Tom, but she did give a rare update on Isabella recently. “Bella lives just outside London,” she told Vanity Fair in an interview published April 23. “You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission: Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little.” She also revealed that her son lives in Miami and works in the music industry.