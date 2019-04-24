Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Call Out Daughter, 16, For Sexy Outfit In New Pic: ‘What Do You Have On?’

Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker couldn’t help but leave playful parental comments on two new Instagram pics that their 16-year-old daughter, Riley, posted of herself wearing a button-down mini dress.

Riley Burruss, 16, got her parents’ Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker‘s attention when she took to Instagram to post two pics of herself wearing a black over-the-shoulder button-down mini dress, and they didn’t seem too thrilled about it! The 42-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her protective partner, who is Riley’s stepdad, didn’t hesitate to leave comments on the pics and they definitely reflected their lack of enthusiasm with the outfit.

“chill tuesdays,” Riley’s caption for the eye-catching snapshot read. “What do you have on mam?…” Kandi asked the teen. Riley responded to her mom with two laughing emojis and one crying emoji before Todd also commented. “You better take that off!” his message read. Although Riley, who is posing with her hands on her hips in the smiling pic, looks cute, it’s understandable why her parents wouldn’t be a fan of her dress, since it shows some skin.

Although the comments were most likely playful, it’s good to see Kandi and Todd looking out for their daughter. The couple, who have been married since 2014, also share daughter, Kaela, 22, who Todd had from a previous relationship and son, Ace, 3. Kandi had Riley with her ex-boyfriend Russell Spencer, but unlike the singer and Todd, he hasn’t commented on her recent pics.

Kandi and Todd often share details about their lives on the Real Housewives of Atlanta so we wonder if this recent photo call-out will make an episode. We guess we’ll have to wait and see to find out!