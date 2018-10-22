Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley Convinced Todd Tucker’s Using Her Mom: He’s An ‘Opportunist’

Even though Kandi Burruss has been with Todd Tucker since meeting on ‘RHOA’ in 2011, her daughter Riley still thinks he’s using her famous mom.

Despite seven years of Todd Tucker‘s love and devotion to Kandi Burruss , it still isn’t enough to sway her 16-year-old daughter Riley into being in her step-dad’s corner. “Riley has a real problem with her mom Kandi’s husband, Todd, and she feels he is an opportunist,” a source close to Todd, 43, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Riley has heard stories from those who have known him for years and apparently, from the time he was younger, he always had this grandiose perception of himself, that he was meant for something bigger and greater than those around him. Now, Riley sees that Todd has never changed and she feels now he is just using her mother for his own gain.”

Todd met Kandi in 2011 when he was a production coordinator on Real Housewives of Atlanta. He shot to fame when he began dating the 42-year-old Xscape singer and became part of the cast. The two tied the knot in 2014 in an elaborate Coming To America themed wedding after a one year engagement. The couple even started their own family, welcoming son Ace in Jan. of 2016. Kandi is the famous one in their relationship, but Todd has been a loyal hubby to his star wife.

“Riley can’t stand that Todd spent several years with a woman who he told was the love of his life, but when he realized she couldn’t take him to the next level, in terms of money or fame, he dropped her and began dating Kandi a short while later. Riley feels that Todd is a clout chaser and it’s doubtful he would be with her mom, Kandi, if she didn’t have the wealth and fame that she does and it makes Riley furious,” our insider adds.

Todd revealed in a 2014 Bravo interview that his relationship with Kandi started out in a scandalous way, as the production staff isn’t supposed to romance the talent. She caught his eye when RHOA was filming in South Africa in 2011 and Todd just couldn’t help himself. “I was trying to play it cool in Africa as it’s against the rules to cross the line with the talent. In production that’s a big NO NO!…I loved her smile, she had a great butt! LOL! She seemed very humble and genuine.” He ended up quitting the show’s production in order to properly date Kandi and it landed him a gig on RHOA as Kandi’s man so it all worked out pretty well for Todd in the end.