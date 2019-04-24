Blac Chyna Thinking About ‘Dropping Her Lawsuit’ Against The Kardashians: She ‘Wants Peace’

In an attempt to be the best version of herself, Blac Chyna is now rethinking her lawsuit against the Kardashians, HollywoodLife has learned! Chyna is ‘hopeful’ that she may be able to work things out with her ex’s family.

Blac Chyna, 30, is turning over a new leaf. Part of the model’s new promise to be her “best” self, may include her tossing out the lawsuit she filed against the Kardashian family in October 2017. Why? — “Things are going so well between Blac Chyna and Rob right now,” a source tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY, that their newfound friendship has her thinking she can smooth things over with his family, out of court.

“Chyna and Rob have both made amends for the way they wronged each other in the past,” the insider says, explaining, “She would love to have that kind of healing with his family now, too.” After reflecting on her longtime rift with the famous family, “Chyna wants the Kardashians to give her another chance.” And, she’s been “testing the water with them,” recently, the source adds, noting that their tumultuous relationship is “complicated.” But, Chyna’s hopeful that things can be “worked out.” — “Look at all the progress she and Rob have made,” insider continues. “She may even drop her lawsuit against them.”

“She genuinely wants peace with the Kardashians and she swears she has no ulterior motive for all of this. Chyna just wants what’s best for Dream,” the source says of her 2-year-old daughter, who she shares with ex Rob Kardashian, 32.

Nonetheless, Chyna’s less aggressive approach to the Kardashian family has some of her friends questioning her actions. “It’s certainly got some people in her life looking at her sideways, wondering if this is all just a plot to get Rob back,” the insider admits. “But, Chyna and Rob are both stressing, loud and clear, that this is all about co-parenting Dream and nothing more.”

HollywoodLife reached out to representative and a lawyer for Blac Chyna and did not receive an immediate reply.

Chyna was promised her day in court with the Kardashian family in December 2018, when a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that she would face off against the family in court on February 3, 2020. In the lawsuit, which Chyna initially filed in October 2017, she alleged that Kris Jenner, 63, Kylie Jenner, 21, Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Kim Kardashian West, 38, unlawfully plotted to terminate Season 2 of Rob & Chyna, causing her substantial financial losses.

Chyna’s softer approach to her dicey relationship with the Kardashian family came amid her new promise to be the best version of herself moving forward. The social media star shared a rare, personal note with her fans on Instagram, April 23, where she said she’s not proud of a lot of her actions.

“Over the last couple of years, you guys have been given a perspective of who I am from the media and people closest to me,” Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, wrote. “I’ve been bullied, humiliated, manipulated, and discredited as a mom!”

She continued, “Looking back at a lot of my actions, I’m reflecting and realizing that confusion is a serious thing. Of course I’m not proud of some of the pain I have caused, and I am working to be the best me. Blac Chyna doesn’t define Angela White as a person.” Chyna went on to thank her fans for their support, after she reflected on raising her kids, Dream, and 6-year-old King Cairo, who she co-parents with ex Tyga.

Rob and Chyna split in 2017. The exes came to a custody agreement regarding Dream in March [2019], after a bitter legal battle. After the news broke, Rob took to Instagram, where he praised Chyna as a mother and revealed that they have a “wonderful” relationship.