Blac Chyna’s Son King, 6, Looks Exactly Like Dad Tyga In New Pic With Mom

They’re having fun in the sun! Chyna shared a pic with son King by the pool, and he was totally twinning with his rapper dad Tyga!

Entrepreneur Blac Chyna, 30, bonded with her son King Cairo, 6, by the pool, and he looked exactly like his dad Tyga, 29, in the poolside pic Chyna posted! Chyna shared a photo on April 11 from the relaxing, sunny day with her and King’s feet dipped into the pool. She captioned the image, “I got a real KING on my side,” referencing her son’s royal name.

In the pic, Chyna rocked a green cutout bathing suit and long, straight pink hair. She wore huge yellow sunglasses that covered nearly half her face. Little King matched his mom in a green bathing suit, and he rocked braids in his hair. The two posed in front of a playground, and seemed to enjoy their day together. One thing that stood out in the pic was just how much King looked like Tyga! The six-year-old boy is looking more and more like his father with each passing day, and he’s growing up so fast!

A few weeks prior to Chyna and King’s pool day, King enjoyed a night out with his dad at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards on March 23! The father and son posed on the orange carpet, holding up peace signs and spending time together. At the award show, King wore a matching green t-shirt and sneakers, with a mint green hoodie and black jeans. His dad wore a black shirt and camouflage pants with a jean jacket on top. Both the father and son matched with their hair – they both wore braids to the fun event!

Chyna and Tyga dated from 2011, after she was in his “Rack City” music video, until 2014. King was born on Oct. 16, 2012, and his parents had a two-year engagement that did not lead to marriage. After dating Chyna, Tyga dated Kylie Jenner, 21, before she later moved on to rapper Travis Scott, 27. Chyna dated Kylie’s older brother, Rob Kardashian, 32, and the two have a daughter, Dream, 2, together.