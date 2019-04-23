Scarlett Johansson VS. Brie Larson: Which ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Premiere Dress Was Your Fave?

It was a night to remember at the world premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ on April 22 in LA, as Scarlett Johansson rocked a sparkly midi dress & Brie Larson donned a silky gown on the red carpet.

Scarlett Johansson, 34, looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in LA on April 22, when she opted to wear a strapless sequin gown. The Black Widow arrived in a stunning strapless, custom chainmail Atelier Versace dress which featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline that showed off ample cleavage. The skin-tight sequin midi dress featured a tight bodice and a belt around her tiny waist, while the skirt of the dress was fitted at the top, flowing into a loose, straight skirt with a plunging thigh-high slit on the side, showing off her toned legs. On the sides and the back of the corset bodice, there were sheer panels, showing off Scarlett’s bare skin. She accessorized with a pair of simple, metallic silver Jimmy Choo Minny sandals, and custom Sonia Boyajian jewelry, inspired by the five Infinity Stones. Scarlett’s bracelet was a gold bangle with a hand chain that turned into rings, featuring gorgeous colored stones.

Meanwhile, Brie Larson, 29, looked just as gorgeous in a slinky lavender custom Celine gown. The skinny strapped silk dress featured a plunging v-neckline, which showed off major cleavage, while the bodice of the dress featured a ruched wrap around. The rest of the gorgeous slinky gown flowed off her petite frame perfectly, while the side of the dress featured an insanely plunging slit, which showed off her toned, long legs. Brie accessorized her look with a cool pair of iridescent Christian Louboutin Loubi Queen ankle-strap sandals, and just like Scarlett, Brie rocked custom jewelry inspired by the Infinity Stones. Brie opted to wear custom Irene Neuwirth Jewelry made up of a gorgeous gold bangle with a huge citrine gem in the center, and a massive ring with a different colored gem on each of her five fingers.

Both of these ladies looked so stunning at the premiere, we can’t decide which look we liked better. Aside from their gorgeous outfits, it was their glam that stole the show. Scarlett blonde hair was done by longtime hairstylist, Jenny Cho, who parted Scarlett’s hair down in a middle-parted bob with beachy waves, while makeup artist, Frankie Boyd, gave her a natural beauty look. Brie’s hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, also went with beachy waves, but gave her more of an old Hollywood vibe, while makeup artist, Nina Park, gave a her a neutral makeup look.

The Avengers: Endgame premiere was jam-packed with some of our favorite celebs, including Miley Cyrus, 26, who looked flawless in a tight black strapless Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown with a cutout at her chest and a gorgeous crystal-embellished bow on the front.