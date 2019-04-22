Brie Larson & More Stun On Red Carpet Of Los Angeles’ ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Premiere

Elizabeth Olsen & other ‘Avengers’ stars showed up to the ‘Endgame’ red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on Apr. 22 & they were definitely dressed to impress!

We’re in the endgame now! Avengers: Endgame doesn’t officially open nationwide until Apr. 26, and while we can’t use the Time Stone to fast-forward until then, you can enjoy these pics from the red carpet of the world premiere (if you survived The Snap). That’s right, the stars of the long-awaited film just celebrated the new movie by attending the premiere in Los Angeles on Apr. 22! The exciting event brought out some of the movie’s biggest celebs, including Elizabeth Olsen and more, and they all looked amazing while strutting their stuff on the carpet. Elizabeth stunned wearing a plunging green dress. Meanwhile, Zoe Saldana stunned in a purple outfit (which is maybe a reference to Thanos?), and Brie Larson stole the show wearing a light purple evening gown.

As with every Marvel film, the Avengers: Endgame premiere was truly epic. Fans of the series have been getting prepared for the release of the buzz-worthy feature since its first trailer debuted back in Dec. 2018. The trailer revealed what happened to the characters after the last film, Avengers: Infinity War, which was released in 2018, and the directors of the new film, Joe and Anthony Russo, admitted that the latest installment “is even more complicated than Infinity War, emotionally speaking.” “These are complicated movies that are ending 10 years of storytelling and we’ve got a lot cooked up,” Joe EXCLUSIVELY explained to HollywoodLife at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Nov. 2018. We can’t wait!

Meanwhile, Chris Evans opened up about finishing the 10-year arc as Captain America. “This has been an enormous part of my life,” he added. “It will follow me to the day I die, and that’s really — when you think about it – it’s easy to get emotional about it. And you try to prepare yourself for the completion, and the day came and it was more than I thought it was going to be. I was really beside myself…it got me.”

“I’m an emotional guy,” Chris added.