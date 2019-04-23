Chris Brown Claps Back At Wendy Williams Who Shaded His Upcoming Tour With Nicki Minaj

The Chris Brown and Wendy Williams feud is officially reignited. Chris slammed Wendy on Instagram in a major rant after she said he’d be late for all the shows during his tour.

Chris Brown has words for Wendy Williams. The “Wobble Up” singer, 30, went after the talk show host on Instagram following her April 23 episode, livid that she talked about his upcoming concert tour with Nicki Minaj. Wendy had nothing but praise for the two artists and their plan to tour together, but she still got in a little dig at him. She quipped that he always shows up late to gigs! He posted the clip on Instagram, captioning it, “OK WENDY ❤️ I DONT SHOW UP LATE THOUGH!! I DO HOWEVER SHOW DA FUCK OUT. APPRECIATE DA PUB. WHEN U BROKEN.. u live in da shade… JUST KNOW I SAW THE COMPLIMENT IN BETWEEN THE DEMONS. thanks boo.”

No matter what Wendy said, Chris was probably going to be mad. The two have feuded for years. He posted on Twitter in 2009 that Wendy looked like a man. She shot back, telling him, “Well, you know what? At least if I was a man I would spend my time bullying other men, perhaps, and not other women!” She’s referring to the night that he assaulted Rihanna just months earlier. Wendy and Chris beefed again in 2013, when he went after both her and Perez Hilton after the latter called him “brainless” on Wendy’s show. He called Wendy a “wicked witch.”

Then, he followed his misgendering theme by tweeting, “Can’t take advice from 2 buff chicks when one can’t stand to look at herself without plastic surgery and the other is forever on his period.” Chris was in rehab for anger management at the time. You would think Chris’ ill feelings for Wendy would have calmed down, though, considering that she defended him in his custody battle with Nia Guzman. While Chris appreciated Wendy’s support, a source close to him told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that, “he’s also not about to forget all the ways she’s slammed him in the past.”

The fact that Wendy is going through a difficult period is giving Chris life. After news about husband Kevin Hunter’s cheating came out, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that, “Chris can’t help feeling that Wendy has brought this on herself. She set herself up to be humiliated by sitting in judgement of others for all these years—and he doesn’t have an ounce of sympathy for her.”