Wendy Williams Slams Nia Guzman For Demanding More Child Support: ‘I’m On Chris’ Side’

Wendy Williams chimed in on Chris Brown’s child support spat with his ex, and she took the rapper’s side all the way! See the harsh words she had for Nia Guzman!

After news broke that Chris Brown’s ex, Nia Guzman, 35, demanded more child support money from him, television host Wendy Williams, 54, had some thoughts on the matter. Wendy was quick to take sides, and is actually 100% behind Chris on this one! “She already has a two bedroom apartment, but this Nia wants a house like dad (Chris Brown) has. Well, she can’t have it. $9,000 is certainly enough to raise a four-year-old,” Wendy said on her talk show. Ouch.

Chris currently pays $9,813 per month in child support, but his ex-flame thinks that is not enough for the 29-year-old superstar rapper to be dishing out. Nia is fighting to hike the amount up to $18,336 per month, according to People. “Well, Chris says Nia is getting enough money to provide for a four-year-old and everything a four-year-old wants,” Wendy continued to say. “Chris says she doesn’t need [more money] because that can be harmful for Royalty for the rest of her life. I agree, but the thing is, when Royalty is with Chris she gets spoiled to the max…designer clothes, mansions, private planes. And, when she leaves Chris, Chris makes sure she goes back in the same clothing that her mother sent her. At $9000 a month you can’t tell me she goes back looking like a bum. I’m on Chris’ side,” she added. It looks like Wendy has no sympathy for Nia on this one!

Wendy also addressed Nia’s claim that her daughter Royalty stole money, because she thought her mom needed it. “Nia is claiming that Royalty stole $300 from [her grandmother] Mrs. Brown’s purse, brought the money back to Nia, and said, ‘Here mommy, this is so we can buy our own house, so I can have my own room.” Wendy did not understand why Nia needs more space if she already has a two-bedroom apartment!

While Wendy thinks Nia’s requests seem outlandish, we spoke to an expert to see just how reasonable they are. California Family Law Attorney David T. Pisa EXCLUSIVELY explained to HollywoodLife that Nia isn’t asking for an absurd amount, given Chris’ income. “Nia has grounds to ask for more money because the numbers are the numbers, and then it’s up to the judge to use their discretion of what’s really in the best interest of the child,” the attorney said. “However, Chris has a solid argument also, because part of his parenting is he doesn’t want to spoil Royalty. He wants to provide for her and frankly, $5,000 a month after taxes is a heck of a lot of money to raise a four-year-old. Especially since Nia is capable, healthy, could and should be employed. There is no reason for Nia not to be working and self-supporting also,” he also said, taking a look at both sides of the situation. Regardless of what happens in court, something tells us that little Royalty will be living just fine.