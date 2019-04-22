‘Vanderpump Rules’: Ariana Claps Back At Lisa For ‘Trashing’ Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz

Ariana Madix was offended by how Lisa Vanderpump talked about her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, in a interview with a food blog.

You can add Ariana Madix to the list of people upset with Lisa Vanderpump. In a preview for Season 7, Episode 20 of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana talked about an interview Lisa did with Tom Tom co-owners Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz that left Madix feeling very upset about the way Vanderpump talked about her boyfriend, Sandoval. “I saw something that Lisa said and it put me in the worst f***ing mood,” she told Sandoval, Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder. “I got so angry about it.”

Madix later discussed the interview with the food blog: “The interviewer says, ‘So, you guys have been stepping up and really busy?’ And as soon as Tom starts to say, ‘Yeah, we’ve been working really hard on cocktails,’ Lisa interrupts, and she goes, ‘Why don’t you tell them where you just were?’”

Madix added, “Like, you not only suggested that we go on a trip to Mexico, but now when we get back, you’re using it once again as an opportunity to trash Tom and Tom?” The clip also showed footage of Lisa urging Tom and Tom to go on vacation.

Madix then addressed Sandoval, “If she claims you’re an idiot, then she’s basically saying I’m such an idiot that I would date somebody who’s like that. And therefore, I find it an insult to me.”

“No matter what happens, no matter how old we are, what we’ve accomplished in life, we’ll never be equals with Lisa,” Madix said in a talking head interview. “We all know that. But that doesn’t mean that we don’t deserve some level of respect.”

Vanderpump Rules airs tonight, Apr. 22, at 9 pm EST.