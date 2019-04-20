Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk: Inside Their ‘Down To Earth’ Love Affair & Why He’s Making Romance ‘A Priority’

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have had plenty of time together now that awards season is over. Their sizzling four-year romance is even hotter than ever.

Bradley Cooper‘s life was so tied up in A Star Is Born for several years, between directing and starring in it as well as championing the film during the 2019 awards season. Now that the 44-year-old is finally free, his stunning partner of nearly four years Irina Shayk, 33, is getting more alone time with her guy. “Bradley’s busy working on a number of projects but nothing’s at full tilt right now so he’s able to give Irina a lot of his attention. He’s so grateful for all her support during awards season so now that he’s got more free time he’s showing her lots of appreciation,” a friend of Irina’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They’re enjoying good quality family time and Bradley’s making romance a priority too. Giorgrio Baldi is one of the most romantic restaurants, he was definitely aiming to score points by taking her there. But as much as Irina loves it when Bradley spoils her, more than anything she prefers staying home with him and cooking dinner and just enjoying simple family time. She’s shockingly down to earth and not at all high maintenance. That’s one of the reasons their love affair works, they’re both able to be totally real with each other,” the insider continues.

The couple is parents to an adorable two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper and they’ve been able to have much more time as a family unit now that Bradley’s schedule is less hectic. “They’re such a cute family and have been spending more time together. They love to take family walks together and venture to the farmers market in Brentwood on Sunday,” a source who sees the couple regularly tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

“Bradley’s been seen taking their daughter to music and gym classes so Irina can have more time to herself, too. You can just see by the way she looks at Bradley how much she loves him. Bradley is very hands on and always offering to help with their daughter with feeding and entertaining. You can see how much they love their little family,” the insider continues.