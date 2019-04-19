Robbie Amell & Italia Ricci Expecting 1st Child Together: See Her Huge Bump In Hilarious Pic

Now, THAT’s how you announced that you’re expecting. Robbie Amell and his beloved wife, Italia Ricci, revealed that ‘they’ are having a baby in a cute and hilarious pic.

Do you think they’re having twins? Designated Survivor’s Italia Ricci, 32, is pregnant…and so is Robbie Amell?! Robbie, 30, announced on April 19 that he and his wife were expecting by posting a very funny pic to his Instagram. In the shot, both The Flash star and Italia posed with huge baby bumps! Yes, Robbie had one as well, but as his caption indicated, only “one of us is actually pregnant. It’s safe to guess which one – congratulations!

This is the first child for both Italia and Robbie. The couple began dating in 2008, after first meeting on Cheaper by the Dozen 2, and six years after they started their romance, he got down on one knee. “When we got engaged, I said, I’m marrying my best friend,” Robbie said when speaking with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in 2015. “It’s totally true. We do everything together, we have so much fun, and now we’ve got the rest of our lives to do that. … She wants a long engagement. She loves the word ‘fiancé. Whatever she wants, she’s going to get, I figure I have one or two vetoes and I’m going to keep those for something that really matters.”

Italia got her long engagement, as the couple was married two years later on Oct. 15, 2016. Italia wore a stunning James Clifford dress, a pair of Betsey Johnson shoes and jewelry by Neil Lane. Robbie, for his part, cut a sharp figure in a Samuelsohn Tuxedo. When pressed for details ahead of their nuptials, Robbie buttoned his lip. “I got in trouble for releasing the date once,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

It seemed that nothing Robbie could do would spoil his and Italia’s big day. The ceremony, taking place in downtown Los Angeles, was perfect. The guest list included Victor Garber, Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, and Mavi Amell, daughter of Robbie’s cousin, Arrow star Stephen Amell. Mavi was tasked with being the flower girl, according to Entertainment Tonight. “She’s just the most perfect little human,” Italia told the publication. Well, they’re about to have their own “perfect little human,” and judging by the size of her bump, the baby’s arrival is just around the corner!