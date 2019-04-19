Nash Grier, 21, Expecting 1st Child With Fiancee Taylor Giavasis — See Baby Bump Pics

Vine is dead, and Nash Grier is going to be a dad — time is flying by. The YouTube star and his fiancée, Taylor Giavasis, revealed they’re becoming a family of three in a gorgeous photo shoot.

Well, we’re expecting an exciting vlog. YouTube star Nash Grier and The Naked Diaries account runner, Taylor Giavasis, both 21, are expecting their very first child, which they revealed to stunned Instagram fans — and fellow social media stars — on April 19. In this photo shoot, Nash posed with his beautiful fiancée in a meadow of wildflowers and caressed Taylor’s baby bump. “1 + 1 = 3 👶,” he wrote. But Taylor had a much longer announcement prepared for her respective Instagram post.

“As long as I can remember I’ve wanted to be a mommy,” the expecting mother, who boasts over 416,000 Instagram followers, wrote. She continued, “I’ve always been enthralled with pregnancy and the joy/strength that come with motherhood. I am honored to be able to experience such a gift. The love and support Nash and I have received has made us feel like the luckiest people on earth. We look forward to the future and sharing the rest of our journey ✨.” Nash has full faith in his longtime lover, as he commented, “YOU’RE GONNA BE THE BEST MOM.”

Given that Nash is basically the king of the Internet, a slew of social media stars made sure to voice their congratulations. “I’m crying real tears. im so happy for you both. ILY 💘💘😭,” singer Maggie Lindemann commented underneath Taylor’s post, while fellow singer/Instagram star Olivia O’Brien wrote, “CANT WAIT TO MEET THE MOST BEAUTIFUL CHILD EVER TO BE BORN.” More recognizable Internet names like Cameron Dallas, Caroline Daur, Amanda Steele and Chantel Jeffries chimed in with well wishes.

It’s one exciting announcement after another — Nash just revealed that he proposed to Taylor in an Instagram post on March 25. Nash and Taylor have been dating since 2015. They first sparked pregnancy rumors in Dec. 2018, but Nash’s rep said that friends were “playing around with Taylor’s ‘food baby’” at the time in a statement to HollywoodLife. We’re ecstatic that this is a very real baby this time — congratulations to YouTube’s favorite couple!