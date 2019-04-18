Sarah Hyland Posts Bikini Pic & Health Issues Message That Sends BF Wells Adams Racing To Be With Her

Sarah Hyland shared a throwback photo of her rocking a chainmail bikini as gym motivation, but it also motivated her boyfriend Wells Adams to get home ASAP.

Sarah Hyland, 28, wants to get her body moving, and Wells Adams, 34, wants the opposite — just for today. The Modern Family star shared a #TBT photo of herself rocking a gold chain bikini on April 18, and left an inspiring message for herself and fans. “I’m putting this #tbt out there to remind myself that I can make it to the gym. Lately I’ve been making excuses because of the constant pain from health issues. But no more. A woman’s body is a miraculous thing and we can do anything we set our minds to. #summer #bodygoals here I come,” Sarah captioned the photo, after we saw her rock the same bikini in Sept. 2018. But Wells didn’t want to talk about workouts.

“Coming straight home now. Don’t move,” Wells commented, to which his girlfriend replied with three smirky face emojis — the ultimate mood-setters. While the Bachelorette star’s mind was on matters more suitable for the fantasy suite, Sarah was actually referencing recent health battles she has recently faced. The actress — who once revealed that she’s undergone at least 16 surgeries throughout her lifetime — underwent a hernia repair surgery and a laparoscopic surgery for her endometriosis in the spring of 2018. She was later cleared to hit the gym again in the summer of 2018, and she focused on rebuilding her strength after dropping to a low of 75 pounds earlier that year.

Sarah’s most recent surgeries, which happened within a few weeks of one another, added to the stress of just receiving a second kidney transplant in Sept. 2017. But Wells has always been by Sarah’s side — literally, as they met just three days before her second kidney operation and FaceTimed at the hospital!

Sarah is serious about her fitness goals for 2019. Her toned abs were on display in a sports bra and workout leggings as she headed to the gym on April 12.