Queen Elizabeth looked Easter ready in a pastel yellow ensemble, when she attended the Royal Maundy Service in England on April 18.

Queen Elizabeth, 92, was a ray of sunshine at the 2019 Royal Maundy Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England on Thursday, April 18. The Queen opted to wear a gorgeous pastel yellow coat with five chunky gold buttons down the front and a dazzling diamond and gold floral brooch on one side. Underneath the coat, she donned a bright colored blue, purple, green and yellow floral midi dress, which peaked through the coat. As usual, the Queen donned a matching yellow hat, but this might be one of her favorites as the structured top hat featured blue, purple and green feathers on it, to match the colors on her dress. She accessorized with a pair of black leather gloves, and a black leather handbag. The best accessory of her entire ensemble, though, was without a doubt her favorite pair of black leather Gucci leather horse-bit loafers. Aside from her chic shoes, she held Nosegays, which is a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, and they just so happened to match her frock.

The Queen looked Easter chic for the event, ahead of her 93rd birthday which actually takes place on Easter Sunday this year, April 21. Not only did Queen Elizabeth look fabulous, it was a special occasion as it was the Royal Maundy Service, which is celebrated on the Thursday before Easter, where the Queen hands out Maundy money in small leather purses to 93 men and 93 women – one woman and man for every year Queen Elizabeth has been alive. Each of the recipients is given two purses – on red and one white – with coins in them.

Queen Elizabeth was accompanied by her granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, 29, who opted to wear a flowy floral frock which was quite familiar, considering she’s worn it twice in the past – once at the Royal Ascot in June 2018, and then again for a UN meeting in New York City in July 2018. The gorgeous long-sleeve Erdem Bernette dress features a high-neck with a ruffled collar, a tight bodice, and a flowy ruffled skirt which landed just above her knees. She accessorized with a sating navy blue hat, suede navy blue pumps, and a YSL purse.

It’s amazing how Queen Elizabeth is never afraid of color when it comes to her style. Her fashion choices are always bold, colorful, and super trendy. For last year’s Royal Maundy Service on March 29, 2018, she opted to wear a royal blue tweed jacket with black fur lapels, paired with a matching top hat lined in black fur. She paired the jacket with layered pearl necklaces, a blue dress, and the same pair of black leather Gucci loafers.