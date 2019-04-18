Kourtney Kardashian ‘Loving The Single Life’ At 40 — But She Still Wants ‘More Kids’

Kourtney Kardashian is giving her ‘family planning’ a lot of thought now that she’s leaving her 30s behind. But that doesn’t mean she feels ‘rushed’ to find a future father, should she decide to actually welcome more children.

Now that Kourtney Kardashian has a new outlook on turning 40 years old, she has experienced a similar shift when it comes to debating if she should give her children Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, Reign, 4, more siblings. "Kourtney is thrilled to be turning 40, but she is also doing a lot of thinking about her family planning," a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife ahead of Kourt's birthday on April 18. "Kourt does think about having more kids all the time and now that she is turning 40, while she for sure feels her clock ticking, she is in no rush to have more kids." And there's a reason the reality television star doesn't have to sweat over her biological clock.

“She froze her eggs last year, which is a huge sense of insurance,” our source points out. Kourtney brought us along on her egg freezing journey in a Dec. 2018 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. And aside from that form of insurance, Kourtney “has a ton of energy and feels like she could have more kids in a few years,” our source explains. But that doesn’t mean the Poosh founder is totally decided about welcoming baby No. 4 — or five and six. “As she turns 40 she does wonders who, when, how or if she will ever have any more kids,” our source tells us, as she welcomed all of her children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, who’s now dating Sofia Richie, 20.

For now, Kourtney doesn’t feel rushed in any aspect of life — she has detached from society’s stigmas about getting older. “Kourtney used to think that 40 was old, but she has completely redefined what it means and makes 40 look hotter than ever,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Kourtney knows she can still compete with girls who are as young as Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner], and feels more confident and sexier than ever before.” Kourtney’s sisters from the Jenner side are nearly two decades younger — 23 and 21, respectively — but the eldest of the KarJenner ladies (asides from Kris) doesn’t want to go back in time.

“She really feels that she has peaked and can honestly say she has it all at this point in her life,” our source continues. “Kourtney is loving the single life so she’s able to focus on her kids, hitting the gym, her friends and family, and the launch of Poosh.” Amen to that — happy birthday, Kourtney!