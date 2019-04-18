Chris Brown Raves Over Rising Star Sammy Allen As She Sings While Showing Off Abs In Crop Top

Chris Brown shared a video of singer Sammy Allen rocking out to his song on Instagram. She sounded absolutely incredible in the short clip!

Singer Sammy Allen covered Chris Brown’s song “Back To Love,” and the original artist loved it so much that he shared it on his own Instagram account with red heart and fire emojis. In Sammy’s video, she performed the song with beautiful runs. She rocked black-and-white jogger sweatpants, as well as a crop top long-sleeved blue polo shirt. Sammy’s long hair hung straight down, and she cropped her face out of the video of her singing.

The famous 29-year-old sharing Sammy’s ‘gram likely led to exposing her to a much bigger audience: Chris has 52.3 million followers on the platform, while Sammy has a more humble following of a little more than 6,500 fans. Sammy clearly appreciated the gesture, as she commented “Thank you so much :,)” on the post. Other fans enjoyed Sammy’s cover, with people commenting things like “I FKEN LOVE HER VOICE,” “Pure talent,” and “Wow amazing.” Others encouraged someone to take action with her talent – one person left a comment saying, “Somebody sign her.” We absolutely agree!

The blonde singer shared a post on April 9 revealing her new song “Obstacles,” which she said is now out on “all major platforms.” She said, “So excited about this, go stream! Made this with my friend @reubenlarkin, very proud of what we’ve created <3.” Sammy has one song on her Spotify, which is the aforementioned one that just dropped. We wonder if Sammy’s new exposure will lead to more opportunities for the talented singer – we certainly hope so.

We hope to see more from Sammy in the future, and can’t wait to hear more from her angelic and beautiful voice! Maybe we’ll get more original songs from her soon.