50 Cent Disses Charlamagne For Asking Wendy Williams Out: ‘You Nasty Boy’

50 Cent just went after Wendy Williams on social media, again. And, this time, he included Charlamagne Tha God, calling the radio host, ‘nasty’, after he supported Wendy amid her divorce with Kevin Hunter. — ‘What the f–k is wrong with you?’

If you’ve followed 50 Cent‘s ongoing feud with Wendy Williams, 54, then you most likely expected this. The rapper, 43, shared his unfiltered reaction to Charlamagne Tha God, 40, and Wendy’s rekindled friendship, after The Breakfast Club host asked to take her to dinner following the news that she’s divorcing Kevin Hunter, 46. In a post on Instagram, 50 shared a clip from The Wendy Show, where she explains how Charlamagne reached out to her, with the caption: “Your wife musta told you, ‘F–k this, you gonna take one for the team.’ You nasty boy for real, the f–k is wrong with you”.

50’s response came just hours after Charlamagne extended the olive branch to Wendy on April 17. However, the rapper posted and then deleted his reaction. Nonetheless, The Shade Room caught the post before it was removed. 50 is known for standing by his outspoken opinions, so it’s unclear as to why he removed it.

Many were surprised to hear that Charlamagne reached out to Wendy after she served Kevin with divorce documents. The two, who used to work in radio together, had a falling out nearly a decade ago after Charlamagne introduced Kevin to Sharina Hunter. — The woman he’s currently being accused of having a child with after a years-long affair while he was married to Wendy. Kevin’s alleged infidelity is reportedly the main reason Wendy filed for divorce on April 10.

Following Charlamagne’s friendly dinner invitation (he’s happily married to Jessica Gadsden), he defended Wendy on The Breakfast Club, April 17. The radio host went off about Kevin and their tumultuous past, after he crowned him the show’s “Donkey of the Day”. — A segment that shades public figures who are involved in recent, controversial headlines.

“You so busy trying to curse others, that you cursed yourself,” Charlamagne said, directly addressing Kevin. “Did you really think that you could go around treating people the way you treat them and not suffer any consequences from the universe all these years?” he continued. “The sad part is, you treat everybody like do do, but, the one person that you treat like do do that you should never treat like do do is your soon-to-be ex-wife.”

Wendy filed for divorce after nearly 22 years of marriage. The talk show host and Kevin share one child together, a son, Kevin Jr. 18. Following the news of their split, Wendy revealed that she has a whole life planned for her and her son, once she leaves her sober home for addiction.

Meanwhile, Kev, who is Wendy’s manager and an executive producer on her talk show, is slated to be fired any day now, a source previously told HollywoodLife. Kevin broke his silence about the divorce news on April 16, where he apologized to his wife in a lengthy statement. “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” he said. “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”