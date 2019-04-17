Charlamagne Tha God Slams Kevin Hunter After Asking Out Wendy: ‘You’re Nothing Without Her’

Charlamagne Tha God named Wendy Williams’ estranged husband, Kevin Hunter the ‘Donkey of the Day’ on his show, April 17! — This came before he went on a diss-filled rant about how Kevin ‘cursed’ himself by treating Wendy Williams like ‘sh-t.’

Charlamagne Tha God, 40, showed love to Wendy Williams, 54, and slammed her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, 46, on his radio show, The Breakfast Club, on April 17 — just six days after Wendy served Kevin with divorce papers following his alleged infidelity. Charlamagne’s rant also occurred on the same day Wendy revealed that he asked her out on a dinner date. The radio host went off about Kevin after he crowned him the show’s “Donkey of the Day”, which is a segment that shades public figures, who are involved in recent, controversial headlines.

“We are here to talk about this restaurant called, The Karma Cafe, where there are no menus [and] you get served with what you deserve,” Charlamagne began. “Kev, you deserve everything that’s happening to you right now, because you need to understand that everything you attempt to do to someone, has already been done to you,” he said. Charlamagne then referenced recent headlines about how Kevin is set to be fired as Wendy’s manager, along with his role as executive producer on her daytime talk show.

“You was so busy trying to get me fired and look,” Charlamagne said, before he read a news headline, word-for-word, about the fate of Kevin’s career. “You so busy trying to curse others, that you cursed yourself,” Charlamagne continued. “Did you really think that you could go around treating people the way you treat them and not suffer any consequences from the universe all these years? The sad part is, you treat everybody like do do, but, the one person that you treat like do do that you should never treat like do do is your soon-to-be ex-wife.”

The radio host went on: “Bro, you are nothing without her. If you didn’t think people respected you when you were with Wendy, how do you think they’re going to feel about you now? Ok, all the more reason you should be kissing Wendy’s feet and not Sharina Hudson‘s ass,” Charlamagne finished. Sharina Hudson is the woman who Kevin is being accused of having a years-long affair with during his marriage to Wendy. Sharina and Kevin are also accused of conceiving a child together while he was married.

Wendy and Charlamagne have known each other for years, as they used to work in radio together. Wendy, who left radio to enter the talk show space, told her daytime audience on April 17, that Charlamagne called her the day prior and asked her to go out to dinner with him. She has yet to respond to Charlamagne’s rant, however, Wendy tends to address her personal life on her show.

Meanwhile, Kevin has remained silent about Charlamagne’s comments. To two also do way back, and their history isn’t pretty, Charlamagne, who wouldn’t go into detail, said.

Kevin did, however, speak out about his divorce days after the news broke. “28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams,” Kevin, who broke his silence on April 16, began. He later wrote in part: “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs. No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still the Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may be face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.”