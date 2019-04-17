See Message
Hollywood Life

‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Cheyenne & Cory’s Daughter Ryder, 2, Rushed To Hospital Amid Medical Crisis

Cheyenne Ford and Daughter Ryder
MTV
Jenelle Evans heads to court in Wilmington, NC with boyfriend Nathan Griffith Pictured: Jenelle Evans,Nathan Griffith,Jenelle Evans Nathan Griffith Ref: SPL575912 250713 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
'Teen Mom' stars Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley seen shopping for a ring at Kay Jewelers. Afterwards the pair go to Burlington Coat factory to shop for some clothes for an Oscar Party they are attending at the Cambria Suites in Anderson, IN. While shopping they pose for pictures with fans UK Rights Only Pictured: Ref: SPL4002095 280211 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin and Isaac Elliot Rivera are seen in New York City. Pictured: Kailyn Lowry,Javi Marroquin,Isaac Elliot Rivera,Kail Lowry Javi Marroquin Kailyn Lowry Isaac Elliot Rivera Ref: SPL1125734 130915 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Denmark Rights, No Estonia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Norway Rights, No Poland Rights, No Sweden Rights
Teen Mom Leah Messer Simms along with husband Corey Simms smile together outside thier house in Elkview, West Virginia on Valentines Day. Note: Shot Feb 14, 2011 Pictured: Leah Simms Corey Simms Ref: SPL266460 100411 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

‘The Challenge’ alum Cory Wharton and ‘Teen Mom OG’s Cheyenne Floyd’s daughter Ryder was hospitalized where she needed an ultrasound of her heart.

Former The Challenge star Cory Wharton is asking fans for prayers after his daughter Ryder ended up in the hospital. On April 17 he posted a photo of his precious daughter with Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd and a prayer hand emoji after revealing in an IG story that the two-year-old had an ultrasound on her heart. In the video the little one was having the procedure done at UCLA hospital, but she was laughing sweetly and waving a red lollipop in the air as the technician did the procedure.

While Cory, 28, is still asking for prayers, Ryder appeared in videos with him at home later in the day and she appeared to be doing well as he promoted a company that sends out S.T.E.M.  – science, technology, engineering and math — educational products for children ages zero to 16. He explained that he was teaching Ryder how to make colors as the little one beamed over their fun project.

On the Oct. 29, 2018 episode of Teen Mom OG, new addition Cheyenne, 26, explained how Ryder’s congenital condition, VLCAD deficiency, affects their lives. The rare disorder typically appears in infancy or early childhood and according to the National Institutes of Heath “Can include low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), lack of energy (lethargy), and muscle weakness. Affected individuals are also at risk for serious complications such as liver abnormalities and life-threatening heart problems.”

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏽 for Ryder #LinkInBio

A post shared by Cory Wharton (@corywharton_ig) on

Cheyenne told Us magazine in Dec. of 2017 that Ryder’s condition is on the milder side but that, “She can’t process fatty foods into energy. When she was a newborn, I would have to wake up every two hours and feed Ryder. With the condition, she has no side effects, but we still monitor it. She has to take medicine, she sees a specialist.”