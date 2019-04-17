‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Cheyenne & Cory’s Daughter Ryder, 2, Rushed To Hospital Amid Medical Crisis

‘The Challenge’ alum Cory Wharton and ‘Teen Mom OG’s Cheyenne Floyd’s daughter Ryder was hospitalized where she needed an ultrasound of her heart.

Former The Challenge star Cory Wharton is asking fans for prayers after his daughter Ryder ended up in the hospital. On April 17 he posted a photo of his precious daughter with Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd and a prayer hand emoji after revealing in an IG story that the two-year-old had an ultrasound on her heart. In the video the little one was having the procedure done at UCLA hospital, but she was laughing sweetly and waving a red lollipop in the air as the technician did the procedure.

While Cory, 28, is still asking for prayers, Ryder appeared in videos with him at home later in the day and she appeared to be doing well as he promoted a company that sends out S.T.E.M. – science, technology, engineering and math — educational products for children ages zero to 16. He explained that he was teaching Ryder how to make colors as the little one beamed over their fun project.

On the Oct. 29, 2018 episode of Teen Mom OG, new addition Cheyenne, 26, explained how Ryder’s congenital condition, VLCAD deficiency, affects their lives. The rare disorder typically appears in infancy or early childhood and according to the National Institutes of Heath “Can include low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), lack of energy (lethargy), and muscle weakness. Affected individuals are also at risk for serious complications such as liver abnormalities and life-threatening heart problems.”

Cheyenne told Us magazine in Dec. of 2017 that Ryder’s condition is on the milder side but that, “She can’t process fatty foods into energy. When she was a newborn, I would have to wake up every two hours and feed Ryder. With the condition, she has no side effects, but we still monitor it. She has to take medicine, she sees a specialist.”