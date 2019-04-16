Kris Jenner: Why She Would Love If Kendall Married JFK’s Grandson Jack Schlossberg

JFK’s grandson is reportedly crushing on Kendall Jenner and there’s nothing the model’s momager Kris Jenner would love more than the thought of her daughter marrying a Kennedy!

Kendall Jenner‘s momager, Kris Jenner, is in “love” with the thought of her daughter marrying Jack Schlossberg, 26. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch “was thrilled” after it was reported that the only grandson of the late President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Onassis was crushing on Kendall, 23. A source close to the Kar-Jenner family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that “Kris was thrilled when she heard about someone in the Kennedy family crushing on one of her daughters. She wants to make a love connection happen and is already making phone calls to her team to figure out what she can do to put Kendall and Jack together.”

Kris thinks the hunky 26-year-old son of Caroline Kennedy “is a very handsome young man and she loves the idea of joining the Kardashians and the Kennedy families together,” the pal added. “She has already been joking that Kendall and Jack would have the most gorgeous babies together. Kris is hoping that the crush turns into a relationship, love and more! She loves the idea of it all.” And we can understand why — Jack is the spitting image and look-alike of his late uncle, John F. Kennedy, Jr.

Despite Jack’s crush on Kendall, the Victoria’s Secret model is “still seeing Ben Simmons,” according to another insider. “They’re incredibly private, but they are together and Kendall seems happy. Her family likes Ben but that is not going to stop Kris from trying to make the Kennedy connection happen,” the friend continued. “Kris knows Kendall still isn’t ready to settle down so she sees no harm in it.” The leggy supermodel has been linked to the 22-year-old NBA star off and on since May 2018. Kendall has also been rumored to have dated Anwar Hadid, Jordan Clarkson, and Blake Griffin. “Kendall will be furious if her mom meddles too much though, she gets very defensive when her mom tries to control her life,” the source revealed. “That probably won’t really hold back Kris too much though, this is a Kennedy, she’d be giddy to see Kendall date him. It would be great of her career and their whole family, it’s just iconic.”

The captivating possibility of a Kendall dating a Kennedy came to light during half-sister Kim Kardashian‘s cover story interview for the May issue of Vogue magazine. The article’s author Jonathan Van Meter observed that “At one point, Kim is holding court in a sitting area just outside her bedroom. Someone from the crew mentions that the very handsome young John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg, son of Caroline, reportedly has a crush on her half-sister Kendall, and Kim’s eyes twinkle at the prospect of colluding over some dynastic matchmaking.” Kim has always had a fascination with JFK’s late wife Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, so to have her sister date Jackie-O’s grandson would be quite a coup for the Kar-Jenners.