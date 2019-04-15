John F. Kennedy’s Hunky Grandson, 26, Is Crushing in Kendall Jenner, 23

Kendall Jenner has the chance to date the most eligible bachelor of the Kennedy dynasty. JFK’s handsome only grandson John Kennedy Schlossberg has a crush on the stunning model.

The Kennedy dynasty is as close to a royal family that America has ever had. But now the Kardashian-Jenners are the most famous clan in the country and Kim Kardashian, 38, is salivating that the two families could merge. Late President John F. Kennedy‘s hunky 26-year-old grandson Jack Schlossberg reportedly is crushing on model Kendall Jenner, 23. The intriguing possibility of a Kar-Jenner dating a Kennedy came to light during Kim’s cover story interview for the May issue of Vogue magazine.

The article’s author Jonathan Van Meter observed that “At one point, Kim is holding court in a sitting area just outside her bedroom. Someone from the crew mentions that the very handsome young John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg, son of Caroline, reportedly has a crush on her half-sister Kendall, and Kim’s eyes twinkle at the prospect of colluding over some dynastic matchmaking.” Kim has always had a fascination with JFK’s late wife Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, so to have her sister date Jackie-O’s grandson would be quite a coup for the Kar-Jenners.

While Kendall is still reportedly on-again with boyfriend and NBA star Ben Simmons, John Kennedy Schlossberg would be quite a catch as he is the only grandson of iconic JFK and Jackie. Their daughter Caroline Kennedy, 61, and husband Edwin Schlossberg, 73, also have two daughters Tatiana, 28, and Rose, 30. Not only is John handsome, he’s smart! He graduated from Yale in 2015 and is currently working on a joint law degree and M.B.A. at Harvard. He also looks exactly like his hunky late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in a 1999 plane crash before he had children of his own.

During the interview Kim confessed that she was the anonymous bidder who bought Jackie’s Cartier tank watch for well over it’s estimated price at auction in 2017 for $395,000. The KKW Cosmetics founder revealed that she wore it to her Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump, 72, in May of 2018 to discuss prison reform. “I bought Jackie Kennedy Onassis’s watch at auction. I wore it when I went to the White House. It gave me some power: Let’s get in there and get this done,” she explained