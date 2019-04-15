Chase Chrisley & Brielle Biermann: The Truth About Dating Rumors After He Posts & Deletes ‘Kiss’ Pic

Chase Chrisley sparked rumors that he’s dating friend Brielle Biermann when he reportedly posted an Instagram pic of him kissing her on the cheek. Now, we’re learning what’s really going on.

Rumors started swirling on April 15 that Chase Chrisley and Brielle Biermann, who are both 22, are more than just friends. The Chrisley Knows Best star posted a photo of himself cuddling and kissing Kim Zolciak’s daughter on the cheek on April 13, according to an Us Weekly report. “Years in the making,” he reportedly captioned the photo, before she added, “Like 10 years.”

Speculation only grew when, on the same day, the Don’t Be Tardy star posted a photo of her waist length tresses. “You like my hair? Gee thanks…” she captioned the pic. Chase was quick to respond. “Something nice to pull on,” he wrote. The flirty comments left some wondering if the longtime friends had taken their relationship to the next level. Not so fast, a source close to Brielle is telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Chase posted the photo that’s a few years old,” the insider says. “He and Brielle are good friends but they’re definitely not dating. Brielle is 100 percent single.” As fans of the reality star will know, Brielle has been footloose and fancy free since she split from her boyfriend of almost two years, baseball player Michael Kopech, in March 2018. In fact, in February Brielle told us herself that she’s “single” and her relationship status will be covered on this season of her family’s show Don’t Be Tardy, “for the first time.”

As for Chase, we also heard about his romantic life from his very own lips when we spoke to him at the launch event for boohooMAN by Quavo at the Sunset Room in Los Angeles on April 10. “I am very, very, very single,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY when we asked if he is dating anyone. We also asked him what qualities he’s looking for in a girlfriend. “I mean I think…if it is there it’s there,” he said. “If I find somebody, then I am all for it, but right now I am just focusing on myself and being the best version of myself that can be.” There you have it. It looks like these longtime pals are just that – friends!