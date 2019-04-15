It was a father/daughter bonding day for Ben and Violet Affleck on April 14, and she’s looking more like her mom, Jennifer Garner, than ever in this new pic from their outing!

Ben Affleck was photographed leaving church with his oldest daughter, Violet Affleck, 13, on April 14, and they pair were deep in conversation as they exited the building. Ben was holding tight to an iced drink, while wearing dark jeans, a white t-shirt, leather jacket and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Violet showed off her own sense of style in a pair of striped, high-waisted striped skirt with a flowy white top tucked in. Violet has always resembled her mom, Jennifer Garner, but as she’s gotten older, she’s looking more and more like the actress by the day.

Ben has been spending quality time with all of his kids recently, and it’s not uncommon both him and Jen to be out and about with the children together. Along with Violet, the pair also share 10-year-old Seraphina and seven-year-old Samuel, and they’ve done an excellent job at co-parenting since their split in 2015. It looked like this church outing was just for Ben and Violet this time around, but the family has been seen out all together quite a bit in recent months. Back in August 2018, Jen was a strong support system for Ben as he entered rehab for his alcohol addiction, and he’s been committed to his family in the months since completing the program.

Despite all the time Ben and Jen spend together, though, they’ve also both moved on romantically. Jen has been dating John Miller since last year, while Ben has been in an on/off relationship with Lindsay Shookus. The two dated for about a year, but ended things just before he entered rehab. They got back together at the beginning of 2019, though, and were seen out and about together several times at the beginning of the year.

However, distance took a toll on the relationship — Ben is based in LA, while Lindsay lives in New York City with a child of her own. So, the pair recently ended things again, and it looks like he’s fully focused on the kids for the time being!