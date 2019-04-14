Aw! Like mother, like daughter! Porsha Williams took daughter Pilar to her ‘first photoshoot’ and we can’t wait to see the resulting pics.

Porsha Williams, 37, is making sure her baby Pilar is getting the start treatment! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took her nearly one-month-old baby for a photoshoot and shared the car ride on Instagram on April 14! Well, uh… Pilar shared it on her Instagram! “Headed to my first photoshoot wish me luck,” Pilar wrote in the video caption on her Instagram account. “Wanna out slay my momma 🤫 lol #pilarjhena.”

The adorable little baby sat in her car seat while listening to music with her mom. Pilar had a white stuffed animal on her lap, and her face was obscured by her seat. Maybe the upcoming photoshoot that she mentioned in the post will be when her face will be revealed. Porsha has kept her first child’s face away from view for the public, but has given us all sneak-peeks in the few weeks since her birth.

“Porsha Williams is thriving as a new mom,” a source close to Porsha had revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in April. “It’s all coming so natural to her and she’s being very hands on and doing everything herself. Porsha was very instrumental in helping raise her sister Lauren and has always been really maternal.”

Our source continued, “Everyone around Porsha has seen how much she’s grown up and matured. Motherhood has made her calmer and more relaxed. It’s totally changed her. She’s telling friends she’s on cloud nine right now and is truly enjoying every waking moment, even though she’s barely sleeping. She just stares at baby Pilar in amazement and thinks she’s just the most beautiful thing on Earth.” We’re so happy for Porsha and her fiancé Dennis McKinley, 42, and their bundle of joy. We can’t wait to see her for ourselves!