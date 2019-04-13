Blackpink Slay Coachella 2019 With Epic, Energy-Packed Performance

Now THAT’S how you work a stage! The Blackpink ladies absolutely nailed their Coachella 2019 appearance with a mind-blowing performance.

The always eclectic Coachella lineup included a little K-pop in 2019 thanks to the ladies of Blackpink. The four-piece girl group — Lisa, 22, Rosé, 22, Jennie Kim, 23, and Jisoo, 24 — delivered a set that was jam packed with their best hits at the fest, and their fans are absolutely loving it. Rosé was stunned to see the massive turnout, and even said after the performance, “This can’t be real…This has to be computer graphics.” After footage from the colorful performance hit the internet, Blackpink’s global fanbase completely lost it. “Damn blackpink is hype af And im watching through my screen like,” one live stream viewer tweeted, while another fan posted, “Congratulations to BLACKPINK on this amazing milestone as BLACKPINK becomes the first K-Pop girl group to perform at Coachella!”

The K-pop superstars join an impressive list of performers at the annual fest! While Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala are headlining, other notable acts include singer Khalid and EDM sensation Zedd, Puerto Rican Latin trap star Bad Bunny, Moombahton DJ Dillon Francis and Scottish indie pop band Chvrches.

Blackpink’s epic Coachella performance comes just after the foursome dropped a new track on April 4, with a sexy, action-packed music video to match. “Kill This Love” showed the girl group working the camera with their hottest dance moves yet, and there was no shortage of bright colors and eye-catching outfits throughout the clip. The ladies even broke records with the clip, when it became the fastest music video to reach 100 million views ever!

.@ygofficialblink is the revolution. Join it on the live stream at https://t.co/gW7w2kc8pG. Presented by @TMobile in the US. pic.twitter.com/QQZeeS0njp — Coachella (@coachella) April 13, 2019

Watch Blackpink hit the stage at Coachella above, and stay tuned for even more news from this year’s fest!