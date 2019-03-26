BLACKPINK’S Jennie Debuts Blonde Hair Makeover On Teaser Poster For ‘Kill This Love’ Mini Album

BLACKPINK is making a comeback with new music and new hair. But Blinks are freaking out to see Jennie’s mane lift multiple shades lighter, her first time ever doing so in the K-pop group.

Jennie Kim, 23, said goodbye to her signature sleek brunette strands to promote Kill This Love, BLACKPINK’s new single and mini album that was announced on March 24. Jennie’s hair did a 180 with long, buttery waves in a teaser poster for the mini album, which was released the following day. The dramatic hair makeover only drummed up more excitement for the drop of BLACKPINK’s mini album on April 5, which is officially serving as the female quartet’s “comeback” in new music. Jennie, along with Lisa, 21, Rosé, 22 and Jisoo, 24, have been busy amidst their worldwide tour that wraps up in Sydney, Australia in June 2019.

“Blonde JENNIE 😱 coming to end us BLINKS!!!” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “FINALLY BLOND JENNIE.” Blinks were accustomed to Jennie’s coffee-colored hair, and even teased that the pop star and rapper would never stray from her trademark hairstyle. “Blinks I’m telling you now, y’all know this is about to be Blackpink’s biggest comeback ever when Jennie Kim, the girl who has stayed brown haired throughout her entire career GOES BLONDE!!! We are not ready at all and K*ll This Love is going to end us,” a fan pointed out on Twitter.

Lisa also underwent a hair transformation in her teaser poster, which was released a day prior to Jennie’s (March 24). Gone was the youngest group member’s iconic orange hair, as it was switched out for silver stands that were much shorter than Lisa’s usual mane! Fans are now eagerly awaiting to see if Rosé and Jisoo will also undergo similarly dramatic makeovers.

YG Entertainment set Blinks’ expectations high with Kill This Love. “BLACKPINK’s new song is a song that is even more powerful than ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’. BLACKPINK worked with 4 world-class choreographers for this comeback, so the choreography for this comeback will be more dynamic than any other BLACKPINK song before,” YG Entertainment wrote in a press release, according to Koreaboo. Here’s to hoping that the South Korean girl group treats its fans in North America to live performances of the new song, as BLACKPINK is headlining Coachella in April, and then embarking on the group’s first North American tour on April 17.