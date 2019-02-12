BLACKPINK Announces First-Ever U.S. Tour Dates & Fans Cannot Wait — Full List Of Shows

One of the hottest K-pop groups in the world is coming to North America! BLACKPINK will be performing at 6 North American concerts this year. Check out the tour dates now and get your tickets!

BLACKPINK just blessed us all with U.S. tour dates! The K-pop group just announced their North American dates on their 2019 world tour. There will be 6 North American concerts in addition to their two appearances at Coachella in April 2019. BLACKPINK is taking the world by storm, and we are so here for it. Fans are ecstatic over the tour dates. “Blackpink are really playing shows in HUGE venues in america for their first tour QUEENS,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “I AM SO EMOTIONAL SEEING BLACKPINK ON TV AND THEIR USA TOUR BEING ANNOUNCED I JUST JXGJGJXJXG… I’VE FOLLOWED THESE GIRLS FOREVER IM SO PROUD YALL.” The excitement is in the air!

The group’s first North American tour date will take place at the Inglewood Forum in Inglewood, California, on April 17, right after their first Coachella appearance. Their tour dates are all over North America, so you have a chance to go see BLACKPINK perform no matter where you live. Take a look at the full list of dates and times of the concerts below. Plus, find out how to get tickets!

Inglewood Forum — April 17, On-sale Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. local — Ticketmaster

Chicago Allstate Arena — April 24, On-sale Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. local — Ticketmaster

Hamilton,Ontario FirstOntario Centre — April 27, On-sale Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. local — Ticketmaster

Newark Prudential Center — May 1, On-sale Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. local — Ticketmaster

Atlanta Infinite Energy Arena — May 5, On-sale Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. local — AXS.com

Dallas/Ft. Worth Ft. Worth CC Arena — May 8, On-sale Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. local — AXS.com

blackpink are really playing shows in HUGE venues in america for their first tour QUEENS — 🌙 (@touchyuta) February 12, 2019

I AM SO EMOTIONAL SEEING BLACKPINK ON TV AND THEIR USA TOUR BEING ANNOUNCED I JUST JXGJGJXJXG 😭💕🖤💕🖤 I'VE FOLLOWED THESE GIRLS FOREVER IM SO PROUD YALL — ledi zeppelin🎸@BLACKPINK!💕🖤 (@lediabledusud) February 12, 2019

The K-pop group just made their U.S. debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Feb. 11. BLACKPINK performed their hit “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” on the show, and they instantly started trending on Twitter. They will also be performing on Good Morning America on Feb. 12! We’re not worthy!