Mitchell Tenpenny Reveals How The Hard Work Of His GF & Other Women In Country Music ‘Inspires’ Him

We caught up with Mitchell Tenpenny EXCLUSIVELY about what inspires him, scoop on the music he’s been working on and much more!

The struggle to get more women played on country radio remains ongoing, and Mitchell Tenpenny is super supportive of his girlfriend, Meghan Patrick, as she fights to have he music heard. “My girlfriend right now and how hard she’s working [inspires me],” Mitchell told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the ACM Party for a Cause on April 6, ahead of the ACM Awards. “Especially with women in country music right now. She just has to work extra hard for no reason, but she doesn’t complain about it. She gets it. She’s working her butt off and it will turn the page. That’s what inspiring me — when I have a hard day, I’m like…I know yours has been extra hard.”

Mitchell released his album, Telling All My Secrets, in Dec. 2018, and as he continues to celebrate the success of the record, he’s already writing new stuff. “My goal every night is to make you believe what I’m saying,” Mitchell explained. “I want to be authentic with my music. What I’m writing now is the same thing — it’s how I feel at 29 instead of 27 or 26. It’s a different world. I just want to look back on my records and say…I remember living at that time. When I listen to the songs, it reminds me of what I was going through then and that’s the goal on my records.”

After the massive success of his single, “Drunk Me,” in 2018 — the song hit No. 2 on the U.S. Country Airplay charts — Mitchell’s new single, “Alcohol You Later,” is currently making its way up the charts. This spring, he’s on tour with Old Dominion for their Make it Sweet tour, and this summer, he’ll be playing various festivals and fairs throughout the entire country, amongst other shows.