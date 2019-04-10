JoJo Siwa Raves Over North West & The Kardashians At Sweet 16: They’re ‘The Sweetest Family’

We caught up with JoJo Siwa EXCLUSIVELY at her sweet 16, and she dished all about how ‘sweet’ North West, Kim Kardashian and the rest of the family are. Plus, she told us if she’s a good driver and much more!

“[North West] is so cute. She’s a doll. I mean, she’s literally a doll,” JoJo Siwa gushed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at her Sweet 16 birthday party on April 9. “Penelope [Disick], I just met tonight, is the cutest. I love her, too, so much. You don’t get better than that. They are honestly the sweetest family ever. They’re so sweet. You never know what to expect from big name people, and when people like that are just so nice and so sweet, it just means so much and it’s so incredible.” North is a huge JoJo Siwa fan, and after recently getting to visit the YouTube star’s home for a playdate, the five-year-old attended the birthday party with Penelope and two other friends. Kim Kardashian was not in attendance, but she did drop North off for the playdate at the end of March, so JoJo has spent time with her, as well.

It was obviously a big birthday for JoJo, who revealed that she was gifted a car for her big day. “Honestly, [my driving skills] are really good,” she told us. “The best thing about my new car, though, is that it can drive itself. But, honestly, the driving skills are great!” The birthday girl has a lot more than just driving to look forward to this year, though — she’s heading out on her D.R.E.A.M tour starting May 17! “I am too excited,” JoJo Admitted. ‘It’s gotten to the point were I’m like, listen, if you don’t want to talk about my tour, then you don’t want to hang out with me. I’m so excited.”

She added that she’s starting rehearsals for the big show on April 15, and she truly could not contain her excitement as she talked about it. “I’m the most prepared,” she said. “I’ve been prepared since I was two years old. I’ve been going non-stop. It’s going to be a incredible. I’ve got a little bit of energy, so I think it’ll be good.”

The tour will last for four months, taking JoJo all across the United States, before concluding with a show in San Antonio, Texas on Sept. 14. JoJo already gifted North with tickets to the show, and told her to bring whoever she wants with her!