‘Survivor’: Joe Anglim & Sierra Dawn Thomas Engaged 5 Years After Meeting On ‘Worlds Apart’

Congratulations are in order for longtime ‘Survivor’ lovebirds, Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas — they’re officially engaged!

Joe Anglim is currently competing for $1 million on Survivor: Edge of Extinction, but regardless of what happens as this season plays out, he already has a reason to celebrate — he’s engaged to Sierra Dawn Thomas, who he met on his FIRST season of Survivor in 2014! Joe took to Instagram to confirm the exciting news on April 9 with a photo of himself kissing Sierra’s hand, with her engagement ring on full display “Yes #forever,” he captioned the pic. The diamond ring is a gorgeous pear shape with a halo, and sits on a thin silver, diamond band.

Meanwhile, Sierra shared an even more close-up look at the rock, and captioned her announcement photo, “Forever and ever, amen,” with a heart emoji. Joe and Sierra played Survivor: Worlds Apart together, and after they show, they remained super close friends. However, when Sierra returned home from filming Survivor: Game Changers in 2016, the pair’s platonic relationship finally turned romantic. They’ve been together ever since, and now, they’re taking the next step!

Joe was actually voted off Edge of Extinction during the March 27 episode. However, thanks to this season’s ‘Edge of Extinction’ twist, he got a second chance at staying in the game. He’s currently fighting to survive on the Edge of Extinction along with four other players. It is unclear when the will have an opportunity to get back in the game.

This is Joe’s third time playing Survivor — he also returned for Survivor: Cambodia, but was voted out on day 32 after only making it to day 24 on Worlds Apart. Sierra made it to day 37 on Worlds Apart, but was sent home at day 32 during her second attempt, Game Changers. The next episode of Survivor: Edge of Extinction airs on April 10 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS.