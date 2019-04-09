Amber Rose Wants To Spend The ‘Rest Of Her Life’ With AE: ‘She Could See Herself Marrying Him’

Amber Rose and boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards are expecting their first child together, and wedding bells for the model and A&R rep may not be too far behind!

Amber Rose, 35, revealed on April 3 that she and boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, are expecting their first child together. Fans were thrilled to hear the model’s exciting news, but they also spotted that Amber was sporting a huge rock on her engagement ring finger. Although the couple hasn’t announced any engagement, a source close to the star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Amber isn’t opposed to the idea at all. “Amber was not looking for love when she initially met AE, but now she knows she found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with,” the insider said. “Amber could definitely see herself marrying AE one day and can’t believe how lucky she is to have found him.”

“Amber had her walls up when she first started dating AE,” the pal continued. “But AE has been there for Amber no matter what and now she’s let her guard down and can completely be herself around him. She feels closer to him than any relationship she’s been in before and would love to make their family official one day when the time is right.” Amber began dating AE, who is the VP of A&R at Def Jam Records, in Oct. 2018 and clearly the pair are going stronger than ever.

Now the Dancing With the Stars alum, who also shares six-year-old, Sebastian, with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, 31, is gearing up to become a mom-of-two. The blonde beauty shared the exciting pregnancy news with her 18.7 million Instagram followers on Apr. 3. With her belly exposed while having an ultrasound, Amber captioned the sweet snapshot: “@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” AE re-posted the photo and added, “Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine. ❤️☀️✨🙏🏽 Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. s**t wild! I love you 💕 I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy [sic].”

Meanwhile, Amber may be having a rough time with her second pregnancy as she reportedly has hyperemesis gravidarum, according to a source who spoke to TMZ. Amber, who is 13 weeks pregnant with her baby boy, may be suffering from this condition which is a severe type of morning sickness that famously afflicted Kate Middleton. Amber was reportedly hospitalized for “a few days” at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for suffering from horrific nausea and vomiting. Although Amber was vomiting and losing weight, she recovered after receiving IV treatments. She is now home and resting however, it’s unclear when Amber was reportedly hospitalized.