Halsey Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After New Pic Sparks Baby Bump Accusations

Halsey gave a firm ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on whether or not she is actually expecting a baby, which some fans believed after seeing the ‘Bad At Love’ singer in a loose-fitting T-shirt on April 4.

Halsey, 24, once again had to shut down pregnancy rumors, this time with the help of Yahoo Answers. On April 8, the “Without Me” singer took to her Instagram Story to share the photo that started the latest round of pregnancy speculation, which showed herself rocking a baggy T-shirt in a Los Angeles convenience store on April 4. She added the thinking face emoji — “🤔” —  over the paparazzo photo under question, and proceeded to share screenshots from questions on Yahoo Answers like “Am I Pregnant?” and “Can u get pregante…?” She zoomed in on another question with a similar spelling typo (“pregananant”), and finally gave everyone an answer in the last slide of her IG Story: “NO.”

And there you have it. Halsey confirmed she is indeed not pregnant, although the pop star did reveal she had carried before. “I have endometriosis. I’ve had 3 miscarriages, 4 surgeries, pretty much in pain every day of my life and I’ve donated/raised upwards of $300,000 in the name of research and support. I’m not trying to be quirky. Or different. I’m just trying to normalize an underdiscussed illness,” the singer wrote in a now-deleted tweet on March 26.

Although fans can rely on Halsey to be candid about her personal life, she still has to brush off false buzz that there’s a bun in her oven. When Halsey teased Twitter fans that she had the “biggest secret” to share on Feb. 18, she was obligated to clarify in a follow-up tweet, “people think my last tweet is me hinting I’m pregnant, which means I’m either: a. gaining weight b. acting weirder than usual…jokes on u, I’m doing BOTH! however STILL not pregnant!” And it looks like the joke is still on those nosy social media gossipers.

Although Halsey’s humor is much appreciated, she didn’t need to go out of the way to debunk rumors. The songstress, who’s now rocking short hair, updated her feed with a bikini selfie on April 7. Her toned abs were a far cry from a baby bump, as you can see above!