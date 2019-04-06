Lisa Vanderpump ‘Insulted’ That ‘RHOBH’ Castmates Are Mocking Ken Todd With ‘Goodbye Kyle’ Videos

Lisa Vanderpump feels ‘protective’ of Ken Todd after Kyle Richards & her friends mocked his infamous ‘Goodbye, Kyle!’ quote, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY.

After Lisa Vanderpump‘s husband Ken Todd kicked Kyle Richards out of their house, yelling, “Goodbye, Kyle!” Kyle and her friends stopped by Lisa’s restaurant SUR on Apr. 4, and kept repeating the phrase. Needless to say, Lisa, who has feuded with Kyle in the ninth season of RHOBH, is not happy with this. “Lisa finds it insulting that the women of RHOBH are posting videos mocking Ken,” a source close to Lisa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Lisa is embarrassed that she yelled at Kyle. However, she is so protective of her husband and hates to see other people make such fun of him. Lisa loves Ken with all her heart and they are both very protective of one another. Lisa knows Ken was just stepping in to defend his wife and he’d do it again in a heartbeat if he felt he needed to.”

However, despite all of the “Goodbye, Kyle” drama, Lisa does feel like she has so many friends who have her back. “It’s really all of the ladies in the cast versus Lisa,” our source added. “She still talks to Camille and Denise here and there, but really, that’s it. She’s close with former housewife Joyce Giraud, but she’s not on the show anymore. Lisa really is surrounding herself with her nephews, children and her Vanderpump Rules cast and her Vanderpump Dogs Rescue employees, whom she’s close to. She has tons of support in spite of the current strains in the relationship with other cast members.”

The now-infamous “Goodbye, Kyle” line originated in the Apr. 3 episode of RHOBH. After Kyle stopped by Lisa’s home to confront her on behalf of the cast and question her about whether she gave the “puppygate” story to Radar Online, Lisa fervently denied this, and clapped back at Kyle, “I think I’ve taken enough crap from Kyle Richards.” After she left the room, Ken stepped in and delivered the iconic quote.