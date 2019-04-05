Kyle Richards Mocks Ken Todd’s Reaction To Her Explosive Lisa Vanderpump Fight — Hilarious Videos

Kyle Richards and her pals are having a ton of fun at Lisa Vanderpump’s husband kicking her out of their house with a dramatic ‘Goodbye Kyle.’ Now she’s mocking the phrase in front of LVP’s SUR restaurant.

Kyle Richards still has an amazing sense of humor over all of the drama that went on during their Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season nine feud with Lisa Vanderpump. LVP’s husband Ken Todd, 61, dramatically kicked the 50-year-old out of their home with an over the top “You’re a f**king liar! Goodbye, Kyle!” and now she’s turning it around as a joke with her pals. They hit up Lisa’s SUR restaurant on Apr. 4 to yell the phrase with a ton of flourish and a lot of laughs and Kyle made sure to record it and put the video up on her Instagram stories on Apr. 5.

The night before Kyle and a group of friends gathered for pal Jenn Leipart‘s birthday at celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood. The eatery just so happens to be right around the corner from SUR so it’s easy walking distance. After the dinner the pals went for a stroll and Kyle stood right in front of the door to SUR and with a dramatic flair like Ken had, she announced “I’m going to order a ‘Goodbye Kyle’ on the rocks.” Her pal Justin Sylvester — host of E!’s Daily Pop — then jumped in with his order, saying “I’ll have a tequila with a side of GOODBYE KYLE!”

The running joke went on throughout the night as the group even got their Uber driver in on the act, as Kyle shared a video of him delivering Ken’s now infamous line. Even as they dropped party members off, they were sent away with the same dramatic flair. Faye Resnick, 60, got a throaty “Goodbye Faye” from Kyle, and responded in the same voice with “Goodbye girls.”

After seeing Kyle’s hilarious video, co-star Lisa Rinna, 55, got husband Harry Hamlin, 67, to deliver the same line over breakfast on April 5:

The “Goodbye Kyle” line comes from the April 3 RHOBH episode where Kyle went to Lisa’s home to confront her on behalf of the cast and ask if she gave the “puppygate” story to Radar Online. Lisa swore on her children’s lives that it wasn’t true and snapped “I think I’ve taken enough crap from Kyle Richards,” before exiting the room. That’s when Ken came in and tangled with Kyle before throwing her out of Villa Rose with the over the top “GOODBYE KYLE,” which will now live in show infamy.