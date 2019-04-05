Miranda Lambert’s Cryptic Post has Fans Convinced She’s Pregnant Or Releasing New Music

Fans are buzzing after Miranda Lambert posted a cryptic message that read ‘Coming Soon’ to Instagram on April 4. However, they’re torn about whether the post is teasing new music…or a baby!

Miranda Lambert, 35, definitely has fans guessing after her April 4 Instagram post! The video clip is nothing more than a flashing sign that reads ‘Coming Soon,’ with the G in ‘coming’ colored in pink, while the rest of the letters are black. Miranda captioned the footage with a smirking emoji, and fans immediately began flooding the comments section with theories about what it could mean. Overall, there are two popular guesses: Fans think it’s either a tease for new music…or a possibly impending pregnancy announcement!

Either of the two would make sense. Miranda hasn’t released an album since The Weight of These Wings in 2016, and she’s been through two breakups and gotten married since then, so she has a LOT of inspiration to touch on. Speaking of marriage…that’s where the baby rumors come in. Miranda secretly wed Brendan McLoughlin in Jan. 2019, and shocked fans with the news in mid-February. The two have been extremely private about their romance since confirming their marriage. However, fans are speculating that the pink ‘G’ in Miranda’s Instagram post could be a hint that she’s pregnant with a baby girl.

“Why do I feel like that pink G means something….lol,” someone commented on the post. Meanwhile, another person wrote, “What’ coming new music or baby??? Got to know,” and someone else added, “I can’t decide if I’m more excited for a tour, new music or a baby!”

Miranda is set to perform a medley of her biggest hits at the ACM Awards this Sunday, April 7, so many fans are wondering if the possible new music could be a Greatest Hits album. She did just release a record with her band, Pistol Annies, in Nov. 2018, so it might be a lot to have MORE original music out just a few months later.

Regardless of what this announcement is…the ACMs will be a great place for Miranda to confirm. A new song? Perform it there! Greatest hits album? Announce it after the medley! Pregnancy? Show off the baby bump on the red carpet! Meanwhile, if Brendan attends the award show with Miranda, this will be their first public appearance together as a couple. Interestingly, the country singer’s ex, Blake Shelton, is also slated to attend.