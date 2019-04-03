Vinny Guadagnino Admits He’s ‘Comfortable’ Stripping In Chippendales Show: It’s My ‘Element’

This Chippendales Las Vegas Show is about to get a Guido twist — because Vinny Guadagnino is coming as a guest star! He dished all about why he’s totally cool with stripping down and more in his EXCLUSIVE interview.

Vinny Guadagnino will be appearing as a guest host at Las Vegas’ Rio Hotel & Casino’s Chippendales Show from April 26 through the end of May, and he’s TOTALLY ready for the task. “I got the call and I kind of laughed at it, but I also didn’t totally turn a cold shoulder to it,” Vinny told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I’ve been in plays and on stage my whole life, and it kind of ties into what I do on TV in general — like, I love being in the spotlight. And I always wanted to be in a Vegas show. Lately, I’ve also been really focused on health and fitness and transforming my body and everything, too. I mean, it’s kind of like my element! On stage, in front of a bunch of women…it’s something I’m comfortable with.”

Luckily, Vinny won’t have too much trouble adapting to living in Vegas for a month — after all, his Jersey Shore co-stars, Pauly D and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, are already out there. “I’m excited to go out there,” he admitted. “Me and Pauly are going to go hiking. I’m going to visit Ron and the baby.” So far, the rest of Vinny’s MTV fam has been supportive of his decision to host the Chippendales Show, but he also knows to expect some jokes made at his expense as it plays out.

“Pauly always gives me the hardest time, in general, about anything I do because he just likes to bust my balls, but he was, shockingly, the one who was like…man, this is big time, that’s a huge thing, you gotta call them back, you gotta go,” Vinny explained. “He’s like, I’m gonna be there! I’m sure him, Ronnie and Mike [“The Situation”] will abuse me, but at the same time, they love it. And I get it — I like to make fun of myself sometimes, too!”

Coming up, Vinny will also be starring in MTV’s new dating show, Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny, which airs on April 11. Meanwhile, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was renewed for a new season back in December, so filming for that will likely begin sometime soon, as well.