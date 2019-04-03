Brandi Glanville & Kyle Richards Happy To Be Friends Again: LVP Drama’s ‘Bringing Them Back Together’

The tables have turned. Brandi Glanville, who was once close friends with Lisa Vanderpump and frenemies with Kyle Richards, has switched teams! One of the ladies made the first move in breaking the years-long silence.

Kyle Richards, 50, once said former co-star Brandi Glanville, 46, was “scary” to film The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with, but both ladies have had a change of heart. “Brandi Glanville and Kyle Richards are happy to be friends again and Lisa Vanderpump is the reason why,” a RHOBH source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “The two ladies recently reconnected and put their beef aside after Kyle stopped speaking to Lisa.” We saw this friendship come to an end on April 2, when RHOBH aired the full screaming match that pitted Kyle against Lisa, 58, and her husband, Ken Todd. Brandi surprisingly defended Kyle after the fight, as she tweeted that “Lvp & Ken lost their f***ing minds tonight physically getting in Kyles face.” But Brandi had been in contact with Kyle even before that tweet!

“Brandi actually reached out to Kyle and they recently started following one another on social media again,” our source continues. The Bravo stars now have something to bond over, as our source explains, “They’ve spoken a few times about Lisa and this season of RHOBH and they now laugh at the fact they haven’t spoken for all of these years, so they thank Lisa for bringing them back together.” Brandi would even like to share screen time with Kyle — but one Housewife wouldn’t be so receptive to the homecoming.

“Brandi would totally come back if she was asked, but Lisa has said several times she will not film with Brandi,” our source reveals. Brandi, LVP and Ken were once an inseparable trio, but bad blood boiled in earlier seasons of RHOBH. “Both Brandi and Kyle are aware of how them being friends would make Lisa feel, but they could care less,” our source tells us. “They both feel that Lisa has done them wrong and neither would ever be friends with Lisa again. They feel wronged by her one too many times.”

One of Lisa’s SUR employees, Scheana Shay, cheated with Brandi’s ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, and LVP still hired the Vanderpump Rules star to work at one of her parties. Meanwhile, Lisa hasn’t forgotten when Brandi slapped her in the face, a memorable scene from Season 5. When Lisa appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Jan. 7, a fan asked which RHOBH co-star she would “never” be friends with again. The restaurant entrepreneur picked Brandi.