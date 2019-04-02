Things got spicy in the new episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ when co-stars Lala & Stassi took a dip sans clothing, even while the cameras were rolling.

Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent, 29, and Stassi Schroeder, 30, bared all as they plunged into the waters of Mexico in a new April 1 episode. The castmates weren’t afraid to strip down for some skinny dipping shenanigans in Puerto Vallarta, and the sexy moment was all caught on camera. In footage from the night, the ladies were seen diving into the ocean waters completely topless. The friends had a ball and appeared to have no hesitation as they ran into the sea, smiling the whole way through. As they frolicked through the water, their breasts were blurred onscreen and they didn’t seem to have a care in the world. The reality stars may have been enjoying some fun in the Mexico sun, but clearly, the real party started once the sun went down.

However, not everyone was down for the night of skinny dipping. Ariana Madix, 33, stayed ashore and explained why she would not be joining the ladies in the sea. “I’m down with being naked, and I’m down with the ocean,” the star said. “But, I’m not down with being naked in the ocean. You don’t know what kind of weird fish is gonna swim up in some unprotected crevice,” she explained in the episode. Fair enough, Ari.

While the skinny dipping session looked like an absolute blast, it wasn’t long before things turned sour for the castmates. Once behind closed doors, Tom Schwartz, 36, and wife Katie Maloney-Schwartz, 31, got into the blowout of the century in their hotel room. As if their bickering wasn’t enough, Beau Clark was left sobbing in a fight of his own with Stassi. Mexico might have been a memory-filled trip for the reality stars, but not without a few ups and downs. You can watch the wild new episode where the castmates skinny dip together HERE.