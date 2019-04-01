Are ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss Getting Married? He’s ‘Very In Love’

James Kennedy professed that girlfriend Raquel Leviss is ‘the one’ on national television, but the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star told HollywoodLife if he’s ‘for sure’ ready to take the next step — towards the altar.

James Kennedy, 27, still saw model Raquel Leviss, 24, in his long-term future, even before dodging cheating rumors in the current season of Vanderpump Rules. Before Season 7 of the Bravo show aired in Dec. 2018, we asked if the DJ was planning to get engaged to the former pageant queen soon — he was still crossing his fingers then. “Honestly, I’m very in love with Raquel and I if I do get married, it’ll be to her if I’m lucky enough,” James EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 11, 2018. And he has no doubt that Raquel is “the one” when we prodded the British Bravo star. “For sure. I know so,” he assured us. But James isn’t rushing towards the altar, as he acknowledged he’s still in his 20s.

“I’m a lot younger than most of the cast,” James continued. Keep in mind that although co-stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are already underway with wedding plans, they’re 30 and 39, respectively. But James will be ready when his time comes, as he revealed that he wanted to get married “one day for sure” to HollywoodLife. Why? “I want the family life,” the Bravo star explained.

Four months later, and James had similar words when he appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on March 18. Host Andy Cohen asked if James will be proposing to his girlfriend in the short term future, which came in as a question from a fan. “You know, she’s definitely the one if there is one, so soon, for sure,” he replied, and even blew an on-air kiss to Raquel and declared, “I love you, babe. I love you.”

It makes sense that James repeated that his longtime beau is “the one.” The two recently moved in together in 2018, as Raquel graduated from Sonoma State University that same year with a degree in kinesiology. The college graduate, who recently walked for Paris Fashion Week in Feb. 2019, is just as confident about the relationship despite cheating rumors surrounding her boyfriend. “I know James hasn’t cheated on me in the way the girls related to Vanderpump Rules claim to say. I also have to be suspicious when Kristen Doute’s soul [sic] purpose is to ruin James Kennedy’s life and doesn’t even try to hide it,” the former pageant queen EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in another interview, published on Jan. 14. “Then out of nowhere appears Kristen’s little sidekick, Hope, who waited conveniently to confess at pride. At this point I don’t trust anybody but James.” Hope claimed that James allegedly “had sex” with her at Coachella, according to what Raquel relayed to James on the Dec. 10 episode of Vanderpump Rules.