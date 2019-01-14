‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Insists James Kennedy ‘Hasn’t Cheated’ On Her: ‘I Love’ Him

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star James Kennedy has faced cheating accusations by several women and now his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, is EXCLUSIVELY giving HL her side of the story!

James Kennedy, 26, has become known for the plethora of women that have accused him of sleeping with them while he was dating pageant queen, Raquel Leviss, 24. But the recent college graduate, who proudly got her degree in Kinesiology, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, “I know James hasn’t cheated on me in the way the girls related to Vanderpump Rules claim to say. I also have to be suspicious when Kristen Doute’s soul [sic] purpose is to ruin James Kennedy’s life and doesn’t even try to hide it. Then out of nowhere appears Kristen’s little sidekick, Hope, who waited conveniently to confess at pride. At this point I don’t trust anybody but James.”

The most recent cheating allegation came to light on the Dec. 10 episode of Vanderpump Rules as Kristen Doute and her friend Hope, cornered Raquel in a bathroom at the Gay Pride Weekend celebration at Lisa Vanderpump‘s SUR restaurant. “Hope confessed that she had sex with you at Coachella,” Raquel said as she confronted James on the episode after being “ambushed” by the two girls. HollywoodLife also EXCLUSIVELY dished with a source close to the couple and gave a very different account of their relationship. “Raquel knows all the rumors about her boyfriend James cheating on her are absolutely true,” the insider revealed.

“Once they officially started dating, the only time they actually saw each other last year during the time Raquel was up north in school, was the one instance when they filmed for Vanderpump Rules” the source said. “While Raquel was away at school all year, James cheated on her with multiple women because he knew he could get away with it.” The Sonoma State University grad gave her side of the story and explained, “Even though James and I have just recently moved in together, we FaceTimed every morning and every night while I was earning my degree in Kinesiology during our long distance relationship.”

But the pal explained, “Of course, Raquel would love for James to be faithful to her because she does care about him. But she puts on a facade of not believing the stories about James cheating because she wants to continue being in a committed relationship with him. However, Raquel’s reasons for wanting to remain in a devoted relationship is not because she loves James, it’s because she really loves being in front of the camera.” Yikes!

“Since she was a young girl, Raquel – whose real name is Rachel – has been groomed by her mother to be famous,” the source added. “It has always been Raquel’s dream to be a celebrity and she made it her mission to become James’ girlfriend by attending all his DJ shows and constantly flirting with him until he finally noticed her.” However, the leggy model says on the contrary, “If you really knew me, you would know that I’m actually a pretty shy person. I’m not sure if I’m really made out for the cameras since I hesitate before speaking my mind. It’s something I have been working on and I think the viewers would agree with me when I say I’ve been more open in Season 7. When James and I first started dating and he asked me to film with him, I was very reluctant and really weighed my pros and cons. Now I am happy to film and enjoy doing it more. However, I don’t LOVE being in front of the camera. My reasons for being in front of the camera are actually because I love my boyfriend. Not the other way around.”