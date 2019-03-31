50 Cent: Why He Has ‘No Plans To End His Feud’ With Wendy Williams

50 Cent and Wendy Williams have been involved in a messy feud for years, and now the rapper is determined to never give in to what he feels is ‘disrespect’ from the talk show host.

Wendy Williams, 54, has recently been open about battling a drug addiction and staying in a sober house, but 50 Cent, 43, is not ready to give her compassion. The rapper, who has been involved in a longstanding feud with the beloved talk show host, is in no way ready to cut her some slack. Since he feels she is keeping the drama going just as much as he is, he’s not backing down, and he proved that with a controversial Instagram post on Mar. 29. In the post, he seemed to poke fun at Wendy’s drug problem and even called her a “crack head”.

“50 Cent has no plans to end his feud with Wendy Williams,” a source close to 50 EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He feels she has disrespected him for years and will always fight back. 50 feels that Wendy causes a lot of drama so of course he’s going to poke fun at her when he can. If she stopped beefing with him, maybe he’d hold back, but he’s not a fan of her and probably never will be. She’s crossed the line one too many times. 50 feels this feud has gone on for years now with no end in sight, so he finds it funny that people were reacting to his Instagram post.”

50’s unsympathetic Instagram post, in which he shared a photo of Wendy not looking her best, got a lot of attention, and some people are wondering if he crossed the line. “I knew something was up with this bitch,” he wrote in the post. “It as the drugs. She better not talk about me, then go to the rehab every day. Crack Head. get the strap.”

50 and Wendy have been feuding for a number of years, and a lot of the drama starts when Wendy talks about him in the “Hot Topics” segment of her talk show. In one segment, she talked about how he needs to be a better father to his son, Marquise Jackson, 21, and in another, she seemed to question his heterosexuality. It seems the feud is ongoing because these two constantly pick apart each others’ weaknesses. Let’s hope they can somehow come to a truce soon!