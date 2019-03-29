50 Cent Slams Wendy Williams & Calls Her A ‘Crack Head’ After She Admits To Relapse

50 Cent escalated his long-standing feud with Wendy Williams on March 29 by mocking her addiction struggles and calling her a ‘crack head’.

Anyone expecting 50 Cent, 43, to have sympathy for his longtime nemesis, Wendy Williams, 54, over her recent addiction issues was in for an ugly surprise on March 29. The two have been engaged in a bitter feud for years, and Fiddy took it up a notch by taking a shot at Wendy for recently admitting she was struggling with addiction. “I knew something was up with this bitch,” the rapper wrote on Instagram, sharing an unflattering picture of the talk show host. “It as the drugs. She better not talk about me, then go to the rehab every day. Crack Head. get the strap.”

Since Fiddy has made those comments, Wendy Williams has yet to reply. It’s likely that the Williams camp won’t respond to the comments — at least, not until Wendy’s back on the show. “These are cheap shots at Wendy,” a source close EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife.com, adding that they’re not surprised she hasn’t clapped back at Fiddy. “It’s totally wrong to laugh and poke at people dealing with addiction.”

While Wendy Williams’ decades-long career on radio and television has earned her the ire of many hip-hop celebrities, her recent feud with 50 Cent can be traced back to September 2017. After Fifty joked about having a “child support release party” after his estranged son, Marquise, turned 21, Wendy Williams said on her show that he needs to “get a life.” Fiddy decided to respond through his chosen medium – Instagram – by sharing an unflattering photograph of Wendy in a black bikini. “Wendy Williams just told me to get my life together, smh. Your husband is not a bad man. he deserve[s] a side chick for talking to you, you ugly motherf*cker. Focus on your own sh*t b*tch,” he said.

After that, Fiddy unleashed more social media shade. He posted a side-by-side of Wendy and Ron Perlman’s Beast from the 1980s television series Beauty and the Beast. “Yeah bitch, you fucking around in the wrong section. Every time you call me,I’m a show up.” From there, Fiddy would continue to insult Wendy online. His most recent attack, prior to this post, came in January 2019, when he put shared a side-by-side of Wendy and the alien E.T. in a wig. “Wendy Williams reported seen in Brooklyn creeping, trying to find her a Boo Thang,”

While 50 Cent sees Wendy’s struggles as a source of comedy, the talk show host wasn’t laughing when she revealed she was living in a sober house. “You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past,” he said through tears during the March 19 episode of her show. “I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how. …There are people in your family that might be struggling, maybe you, and I just want you to know more of the story, so this is my autobiographical story and I’m living it.”